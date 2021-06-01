The key June dates to know in what will be a critical month for Georgia football

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. June will be a massive month for the Georgia football program College football will begin to look more like its pre-pandemic self as of today. Prospects will be allowed back on campus, camps will be held and current players will begin summer workouts to prepare for the start of the 2021 season. There are however some things the Georgia football program will have to deal with that it did not prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bulldogs will be showing off its new $80 million football facility. The new building will impress new recruits while also facilitating offseason workouts for current Bulldogs such as JT Daniels and Jordan Davis.

June will be a pivotal month when it comes to the transfer portal. Players have until June 30 to notify their current teams of their intent to transfer if they plan on being immediately eligible for the 2021 season. Georgia has already added two players via the transfer portal in Tykee Smith and Brandon Turnage. And there's the potential for the Bulldogs to add more, such as LSU tight end Arik Gilbert and former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick.

With so much going on during the month, below we’ve given you some of the key dates to be aware of as we head into one of the busiest offseason months in the history of college football. June 1: The dead period ends, players return For the first time since March of 2020, prospective high school recruits will be able to visit schools and meet face-to-face with coaches.

Georgia already has a number of high-profile visitors lined up for the first day of visits, such as 5-star 2022 commitment Big Bear Alexander and 5-star 2023 running back Richard Young. For many prospects, this will be their first time getting to see schools in person. Those attending Georgia will get a first look at the brand-new facility. That should be a major attraction for prospective recruits. That same day will see current Georgia football players return to campus to begin offseason workouts. Among the big names to know showing up on this day include Smith, who will be arriving from West Virginia. He figures to be a major piece of Georgia's secondary. June 2: Two big names players set to visit On the second day of visits, Georgia is set to host two of the top players in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Lebbeus Overton, the No. 1 overall player in 2023 class rankings, will be in Athens for an unofficial visit. Clemson, Alabama and the other usual suspects figure to factor into the recruitment of the 5-star defensive end.