Georgia football performance at 2022 NFL combine should make things even easier for Kirby Smart

Safe to this past weekend's NFL combine could not have gone any better for Kirby Smart. Between Jordan Davis, Lewis Cine and the rest of the Georgia contingent, it was a non-stop infomercial for the Georgia football program. Just about all players who participated ended up helping their draft stock. Ultimately, this weekend should end up paying major dividends for Georgia when the NFL draft rolls around in April.

Now he'll further be able to point to NFL draft success. That's the single most important thing recruits look for in terms of prospective college choices. It's why Alabama has been able to sustain success over the past decade in college football. Georgia has made headway in this area the longer Smart has been in charge of the program. Consider that the NFL draft after his first season saw just one Georgia player taken. Last year's NFL draft produced nine Georgia draft picks.