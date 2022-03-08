Georgia football performance at 2022 NFL combine should make things even easier for Kirby Smart
What Georgia football performance at 2022 NFL combine means for Kirby Smart
Safe to this past weekend’s NFL combine could not have gone any better for Kirby Smart. Between Jordan Davis, Lewis Cine and the rest of the Georgia contingent, it was a non-stop infomercial for the Georgia football program.
Just about all players who participated ended up helping their draft stock. Ultimately, this weekend should end up paying major dividends for Georgia when the NFL draft rolls around in April.
Now he’ll further be able to point to NFL draft success. That’s the single most important thing recruits look for in terms of prospective college choices. It’s why Alabama has been able to sustain success over the past decade in college football.
Georgia has made headway in this area the longer Smart has been in charge of the program. Consider that the NFL draft after his first season saw just one Georgia player taken. Last year’s NFL draft produced nine Georgia draft picks.
“The development was there. Nobody should question that,” offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer said. “Because talent needs to be developed. Nobody just walks in the door and plays, even if it may seem like that.”
Smart has spoken often about the importance of fit this offseason and finding players who believe in and develop the Georgia culture. Connection was perhaps the most prominent word used by players this past season, and that connection was on display constantly in Indianapolis. Whether it be James Cook and Zamir White shooting hoops after their workouts or Nakobe Dean asking Quay Walker and Channing Tindall if they’re best friends.
Those moments were as important as any 40-time or vertical jump for Smart going forward. He can show those interactions to prospective recruits to show what Georgia is about. Players having fun while succeeding on the highest level.
Finding players who want to make personal sacrifices isn’t easy in this day and age, especially when the end goal is making it to the NFL.
“A lot of kids come from a society of, ‘Now, now now. Me, me, me. Self-gratification,’ and we really need, ‘Team, team, team,’ long-term buy in, develop and be the best player when you leave,” Smart said on National Signing Day. “The hard part is figuring out which each kid is, ' Does he really buy into that or is he just providing lip service?’ That is where there are tough decisions made as a head coach and a position coach of which guys you take because you don’t really know until they get here sometimes.”