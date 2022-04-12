A complete history of Georgia football 5-star transfers under Kirby Smart

Some of those prospects have turned into sensational football players for the Bulldogs, with players like Jamaree Salyer, Nakobe Dean and Travon Walker all forming the backbone of the 2021 National Championship team.

Georgia has recruited exceptionally well under Kirby Smart. Since taking over prior to the 2016 signing class, the Bulldogs have signed 30 5-star prospects. That’s the most in the country in that time span, with Alabama coming in with 28 and Ohio State landing 24.

But not all of those players have completed their careers in Athens. Amarius Mims and Clay Webb became the latest 5-star prospects to leave the program, with both looking to play elsewhere. Mims was Georgia’s top-rated signee in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

He’s far from the first 5-star prospect to transfer and given the advent of the transfer portal, he won’t be the last talented prospect to leave Georgia either. It is simply the cost of doing business at a program like Georgia. Blocking Mims’ path to the field was fellow 5-star Broderick Jones, who had to wait behind Salyer last season.

Below is a look at every 5-star prospect that has transferred from Georgia since Smart has become the head coach. Most were looking for playing time, and for one reason or another were unable to get on the field because of all the other talent at Georgia. The same will likely be true for Mims, wherever he ends up. Of the four previous 5-star prospects to leave Georgia, all ended up starting double-digit games at their new schools. What’s more, is all of them also ended up at Power 5 programs as well.

Jacob Eason, 5-star quarterback, class of 2016, No. 5 overall player

Stats at Georgia: 13 starts over two seasons, 16 touchdown passes, eight interceptions, 57 percent completion percentage

Stats at Washington: 13 starts in one season, 23 touchdown passes, eight interceptions, 64 percent completion percentage

Why he transferred: Eason had been hyped as the quarterback who was going to elevate Georgia under Smart. The new head coach was able to retain Eason’s commitment after Georgia parted ways with Mark Richt. The Bulldogs went 7-5 in games started by Eason as a freshman, who showed promise but also some growing pains. But his Georgia career came to a screeching halt one quarter into his sophomore season. He suffered a knee injury in the opening game against Appalachian State. Jake Fromm stepped in to replace Eason and the former never relinquished the job. Eason would remain with the team throughout the 2017 season before electing to transfer to his home-state Washington. He sat out one season before starting for the Huskies in 2019. He is now a backup for the Seattle Seahawks after the Indianapolis Colts took him in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Justin Fields, 5-star quarterback, class of 2018, No. 2 overall player

Stats at Georgia: Zero starts in his one season, 39 pass attempts, 382 yards, four touchdown passes, 266 rushing yards, four touchdowns

Stats at Ohio State: 22 starts over two seasons, 63 touchdown passes, 5,373 passing yards, nine interceptions, 867 rushing yards, 15 touchdowns

Why he transferred: Like Eason, Fields was the No. 2 ranked quarterback prospect in his class. Like Eason, he would be unable to usurp the starting position from Fromm, who led Georgia to an 11-3 record in 2018. Fields appeared in 12 games but never was given the opportunity to truly showcase his talents. He entered the transfer portal shortly after Georgia’s loss to Alabama and transferred to Ohio State just after the loss to Texas to end the season. Fields shined for the Buckeyes, leading Ohio State to the College Football Playoffs in both years while also finishing third in Heisman Trophy voting in 2019. He was taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears.

Cade Mays, 5-star offensive lineman, class of 2018, No. 22 overall player

Stats at Georgia: 18 starts in two seasons, Freshman All-American

Stats at Tennessee: 17 starts in two seasons, Named Second Team All-SEC in 2021

Why he transferred: Perhaps the only player on this list that didn’t transfer due to playing time. While Mays didn’t start every game at Georgia, he was a key part of the offensive line rotation from the outset of his Georgia career. Had he remained at Georgia he likely would’ve been the team’s starting left tackle for the 2020 season. But Mays elected to transfer to Tennesee in order to be closer to his family. Mays’ father played for the Volunteers and his brother signed with Tennessee as a member of the 2020 signing class. Mays’ father was also suing Georgia for damages involving a folding chair during Cade’s recruiting visit to Georgia in December of 2017. Mays started for two years at Tennessee, with 10 starts coming at right tackle this past season. He is likely to be taken in the upcoming NFL draft as a mid-round pick.

Brenton Cox, 5-star edge rusher, class of 2018, No. 23 overall player

Stats at Georgia: Zero starts in his one season, 1.0 sack, 2.0 tackles for loss

Stats at Florida: 25 starts in two seasons, 12.5 sacks, 24.0 tackles for loss, Named Second Team All-SEC in 2020

Why he transferred: As was the case with Mays and Fields, Cox had first committed to another school in the 2018 recruiting cycle before ultimately signing with the Bulldogs. He played outside linebacker at Georgia, signing in the same recruiting class as Azeez Ojulari and Adam Anderson. Cox made an impact as a freshman and seemed poised to help fill the vacancy left by D’Andre Walker. But in the 2019 signing class, the Bulldogs also brought in Nolan Smith and Jermaine Johnson. The outside linebacker room was loaded and Cox was eventually passed on the depth chart by Ojulari and Johnson. Cox elected to transfer from Georgia in August of 2019, ultimately ending up at Florida. He sat the entire 2019 season before becoming a starter for the Gators these past two seasons. Cox is returning to Florida for the 2022 season, looking to make an even bigger impact for new coach Billy Napier.

Clay Webb, 5-star center, class of 2019, No. 26 overall player

Stats at Georgia: Zero starts over three seasons

Why he transferred: Unlike others on this list, Webb never really got close to the field. Despite picking Georgia over Clemson and Alabama to land Webb, he never lived up to his recruiting promise. Webb struggled to maintain weight in his time at Georgia and never cracked the two-deep rotation. He played mostly at guard for Georgia, but was quickly passed by the likes of 2020 signees Devin Willock and Tate Ratledge and this spring saw 2021 signees Dylan Fairchild and Micah Morris pass him as well. Webb will have three seasons of eligibility left at his next school.

Amarius Mims, 5-star offensive tackle, class of 2021, No. 8 overall player

Stats at Georgia: Zero starts in his one season. Played in six games last season, mostly at right tackle

Why he transferred: Georgia brings back Warren McClendon at right tackle and Jones at left tackle this coming season. When Smart was asked about the competition at guard, Mims named did not come, seeming to indicate he did not seriously entertain playing the position for the Bulldogs. McClendon is entering his third season as the starter at right tackle, while Jones started four games last season and played a key role in coming off the bench in the national championship win over Alabama. Mims and Webb will both have to find new schools by May 1 if they are going to be eligble for the 2022 season. Mims will have three seasons left of eligibility.

