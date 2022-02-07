What 2022 Georgia football coaching staff says about Kirby Smart and what comes next

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Kirby Smart key values on display in 2022 coaching staff It took nearly two months after Dan Lanning first left to become the head coach at Oregon, but we finally know what Georgia’s 2022 coaching staff is set to look like. The Bulldogs announced the hiring of Chidera Uzo-Diribe as the outside linebackers coach. While there are still some jobs elsewhere that must be filled — Michigan has offensive and defensive coordinator openings while Auburn may or may not be looking for a head coach in the coming days — we can safely say Georgia coach Smart has assembled the staff he wants to help mold next season’s team.

As far as replacing Lanning at defensive coordinator, Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp will share co-defensive coordinator duties. As it stands, Muschamp holds the special teams coordinator while Schumann doubles as the inside linebackers coach. You can expect both the likely receiver greater compensation with their additional responsibilities. Uzo-Diribe will take over a talented room with Nolan Smith and Robert Beal both returning. He'll need to replace the two via recruiting while also developing incoming signees in Marvin Jones Jr., Darris Smith and CJ Madden. Uzo-Diribe will have big shoes to fill in replacing Lanning, but the latter was a similarly unknown commodity when Smart hired him from Memphis prior to the 2018 season. We know that hire proved to be a great one.

Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott and defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae will return with both having to replace some key players. They each helped bring in a strong recruiting haul at their respective positions. But Scott must replace three potential first-round picks while Lewis Cine and Derion Kendrick are off to the NFL in the defensive backfield. What’s more, is that Addae will go through spring practice with only four scholarship cornerbacks. On the offensive side of the ball, Georgia seems to have weathered the storm in hopes of retaining offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Only two NFL franchises have not hired head coaches in the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints. Coordinator hires must still be made but unless the right situation is offered to Monken — play-calling duties while working with a trusted quarterback — it seems like Georgia will retain the offensive mind who helped engineer an offense that averaged 38.6 points per game last season. To date, the only offensive staff change has been replacing Cortez Hankton with Bryan McClendon. The former is now at LSU, while Georgia plucked the latter from Miami. McClendon has coached at Georgia before and has worked with Muschamp and offensive analyst Mike Bobo before. Much of McClendon’s early success at Georgia will be judged by how well he recruits the wide receiver position for the Bulldogs.