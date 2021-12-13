Dan Lanning departure another test for Kirby Smart, Georgia football

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Dan Lanning departure another test for Georgia football, Kirby Smart When Dan Lanning arrived at Georgia, he came from Memphis as the new outside linebackers coach. The move was met with little fanfare, given Lanning’s rather anonymous profile. After not even four full seasons, Lanning leaves to become the head coach at Oregon. In between, he became the defensive coordinator for the Bulldogs, was twice a finalist for the Broyles Award and played a key part in building Georgia’s 2021 defense, which he will coach through the College Football Playoff.

Like many of the top defenders on this 2021 Georgia defense, Kirby Smart will have to find a way to replace Lanning. Yes, there will be new defensive coordinators, but more than that Lanning’s passion and enthusiasm will be gone as well. Whether it be in recruiting or in coaching Georgia’s outside linebackers, the energy brought by Lanning will be missed. The departure though of the top defensive lieutenant isn’t exactly a bad thing for Smart or the Georgia program. If anything, it’s a sign of a healthy program. “We are so happy for Dan and his family. He and Sauphia have been an important part of our Bulldog family for the last four years, and we thank them for all they did for Georgia Football and the Athens community. Opportunities like this are a testament to a successful program. Dan and I are both looking forward to preparing for the CFP.”