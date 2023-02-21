Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Kirby Smart has a clear vision with his offensive staff for Georgia football There’s one common thread regarding every member of Georgia’s 2023 offensive coaching staff now that Mike Bobo is the offensive coordinator for the Bulldogs. All five on-field offensive assistants — Bobo, running backs coach Dell McGee, wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon, offensive line coach Stacy Searels and tight ends coach Todd Hartley — all played their high school years in Georgia. Bobo and McClendon both went on to play at Georgia in college, while McGee and Searels played at Auburn. Hartley meanwhile played quarterback at Jones County High School in Gray, Ga before beginning his coaching career as a student assistant at Georgia.

Ladd McConkey caught two touchdown passes in the win. He had just one other Power 5 offer when he committed to Georgia just before signing day in 2020 out of Chatsworth, Ga. Javon Bullard came down with two interceptions in the national championship game. He was a similarly anonymous prospect prior to committing to Georgia out of Milledgeville, Ga. And of course the program is filled with former walk-ons from Stetson Bennett to Jack Podlesny to Dan Jackson, who all played various roles on Georgia’s last two championship teams. “I know it’s a special feeling for me being a Georgia boy and growing up here, and I know this state means a lot to me. It means a lot to my family,” Bullard said after winning defensive MVP honors against TCU. “And me just having the opportunity to play here and step on the field and wear that G, it means the world to me. And I couldn’t dream this big. And the fact I’m living out my dream, I give a lot of glory to my God, and I couldn’t be happier.”