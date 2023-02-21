Kirby Smart has a clear vision with his offensive staff for Georgia football
There’s one common thread regarding every member of Georgia’s 2023 offensive coaching staff now that Mike Bobo is the offensive coordinator for the Bulldogs.
All five on-field offensive assistants — Bobo, running backs coach Dell McGee, wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon, offensive line coach Stacy Searels and tight ends coach Todd Hartley — all played their high school years in Georgia. Bobo and McClendon both went on to play at Georgia in college, while McGee and Searels played at Auburn. Hartley meanwhile played quarterback at Jones County High School in Gray, Ga before beginning his coaching career as a student assistant at Georgia.
Ladd McConkey caught two touchdown passes in the win. He had just one other Power 5 offer when he committed to Georgia just before signing day in 2020 out of Chatsworth, Ga. Javon Bullard came down with two interceptions in the national championship game. He was a similarly anonymous prospect prior to committing to Georgia out of Milledgeville, Ga.
And of course the program is filled with former walk-ons from Stetson Bennett to Jack Podlesny to Dan Jackson, who all played various roles on Georgia’s last two championship teams.
“I know it’s a special feeling for me being a Georgia boy and growing up here, and I know this state means a lot to me. It means a lot to my family,” Bullard said after winning defensive MVP honors against TCU. “And me just having the opportunity to play here and step on the field and wear that G, it means the world to me. And I couldn’t dream this big. And the fact I’m living out my dream, I give a lot of glory to my God, and I couldn’t be happier.”
Adding Bobo to Georgia’s staff should help them land more of those Bullard and McConkey-type players. While Bobo has big shoes to fill in replacing Monken from an offensive coordinator standpoint, he’s undeniably an upgrade as a recruiter. Bobo specifically shines in South Georgia, but he’s shown he can go across the country for wins, landing commitments from Jacob Eason in Washington and Matthew Stafford in Texas.
The hiring of Bobo is similar to that of co-defensive coordinator Wil Muschamp. He first arrived as an analyst at Georgia, only to then rise to the role of co-defensive coordinator after his first season in Smart’s program. Muschamp undoubtedly helped Georgia on the recruiting trail, in addition to coordinating a defense that led Georgia to its second-consecutive national championship.
Bobo and Muschamp both figure to be on staff at Georgia for the long haul. While co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann seems primed to one day become a head coach, Bobo and Muschamp have both already done that. They’re also coached elsewhere as high-paid coordinators, working with programs that offer far less than Georgia can from both a talent and monetary standpoint.
Smart is building a program to last at Georgia. When he first returned back to his alma mater, like Muschamp and now Bobo have as well, the goal wasn’t to win one or two championships.
It was to construct Georgia into an annual contender that could win the national championship every single season with the right bounces of the football. Bobo will position Georgia do that, with the help of some more talented Georgia prospects.