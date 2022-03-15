Backup quarterbacks, co-defensive coordinators and Arik Gilbert: 5 questions Kirby Smart faces as Georgia starts spring practice

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football begins spring practice on Tuesday Georgia will take another big step into the 2022 season on Tuesday as the Bulldogs hit the practice field for the first time. No longer will Nakobe Dean be calling the defense or James Cook and Zamir White be carrying the football. It will be a new team and one that has high expectations. Before the Bulldogs step out onto the practice field, head coach Kirby Smart will speak with reporters to discuss the latest with the Georgia team. Smart’s words often carry significant weight, even if it seems like Smart is offering very little in terms of substance.

He’ll be asked about a number of issues, ranging from his thoughts on his team trying to repeat as champions to who might be the new leaders for this team. Below, we dive into some of the topics Smart figures to get asked on Tuesday. Carson Beck vs. Brock Vandagriff Stetson Bennett is going to be QB1 this spring. Smart likely won’t come out and name him the starter as he did with JT Daniels a season ago, but Bennett figures to get the most snaps with the first time offense after starting 12 games for Georgia last season. But Bennett’s development seems to be the undercard to what should be a battle for the backup quarterback job between Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff. The former seemed to win the job last season, only for Bennett to pass him in the pecking order in the fall. Vandagriff enters his second season in the program, looking to further deliver on his 5-star promise.