Kirby Smart lays out what Georgia football looks for in transfer portal
ATHENS — There’s probably a small part of Kirby Smart that wishes he did take a transfer player this previous offseason just so he could stop getting asked about the fact that Georgia was the only Power 5 team that did not take a player from the transfer portal.
For one, Georgia didn’t outright ignore the portal last year. It made an effort to recruit players that were looking for a new home. It would be ignorant to outright disregard a way to better your roster.
With the transfer portal in full swing, it’s important to consider what Smart said about what Georgia looks for in the transfer portal. Because there are absolutely players in there now that fit that model.
Consider wide receiver RaRa Thomas. The Mississippi State transfer was visiting Georgia this weekend. He’s played in the SEC. He fits a position of need, as wide receiver has been an ongoing issue at Georgia. As for the culture aspect, it’s impossible to know how he’ll fit in Georgia’s locker room.
Sometimes transfers work out like Derion Kendrick, who bought in right away and ended up starting every game for the Bulldogs. Other times, you have situations like Tykee Smith, who has battled injury throughout his career at Georgia and hasn’t made the impact on the field he envisioned when transferring in from West Virginia.
Consider how Georgia has handled Bill Norton in the wake of his decision to enter the transfer portal. Smart made it apparent what the Georgia policy is when it comes to the transfer portal.
“There’s a set standard on that, so that’s not really important,” Smart said. “We’re worried about the guys that are getting ready to play.”
If you’re in the portal, you’re not a part of the team. That’s why you’ve only seen Norton enter the transfer portal. He won’t be the only Georgia player to do so — as 13 players transferred out last year — but it seems he’ll be the only one to do it before the conclusion of Georgia’s season.
For all the portal intrigue, Smart does deserve credit for how he’s handled the portal. He’s continued to reiterate that it is an important tool for the Bulldogs.
Even if this Georgia team has proven that you don’t need the portal to build out your roster. For all the praise Lincoln Riley has gotten for flipping USC in a year, Georgia is the unquestioned No. 1 team in the country, going unbeaten in 2022.
It made a big bet on culture this season, as Smart felt good about what he had in this team.