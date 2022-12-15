Kirby Smart lays out what Georgia football looks for in transfer portal

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football Kirby Smart transfer portal ATHENS — There’s probably a small part of Kirby Smart that wishes he did take a transfer player this previous offseason just so he could stop getting asked about the fact that Georgia was the only Power 5 team that did not take a player from the transfer portal. For one, Georgia didn’t outright ignore the portal last year. It made an effort to recruit players that were looking for a new home. It would be ignorant to outright disregard a way to better your roster.

With the transfer portal in full swing, it’s important to consider what Smart said about what Georgia looks for in the transfer portal. Because there are absolutely players in there now that fit that model. Consider wide receiver RaRa Thomas. The Mississippi State transfer was visiting Georgia this weekend. He’s played in the SEC. He fits a position of need, as wide receiver has been an ongoing issue at Georgia. As for the culture aspect, it’s impossible to know how he’ll fit in Georgia’s locker room. Sometimes transfers work out like Derion Kendrick, who bought in right away and ended up starting every game for the Bulldogs. Other times, you have situations like Tykee Smith, who has battled injury throughout his career at Georgia and hasn’t made the impact on the field he envisioned when transferring in from West Virginia.