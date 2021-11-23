As transfer portal interest heats up, Kirby Smart doubles down on recruiting philosophy

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football Kirby Smart pushes back on usage of transfer portal ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart made an insightful comment about Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets haven’t suddenly become a better team as they stare another 3-win season in the face, but Smart has seen the talent improve at Georgia Tech under Geoff Collins. And he points to the transfer portal as the biggest reason why.

“They’ve stacked some good players that’ve come back to the city of Atlanta,” Smart said at his press conference on Monday. “When you look across the board, a lot of kids on that team that went to go play somewhere else that all of us recruited, have come back.” “Related: Kirby Smart lifts Georgia to new heights amid high-stakes college football environment As the college football season comes to a close, the transfer portal figures to once again heat up. It’s become a new way to improve your roster quickly, as Michigan State displayed this season.

It allows for quick fixes, especially at programs with coaching changes. As USC, LSU and Florida all hit the coaching market, you can imagine they’ll be active in the transfer portal as well, given the impact those firings have on the current roster and the respective recruiting cycle. You’ll also see some big-name players throw their names into the portal as well. Alabama landed Jameson Williams from Ohio State and he’s since blossomed into the leading receiver for the Crimson Tide. Derion Kendrick was dismissed from Clemson, but the transfer portal led him to Georgia where he has since emerged as a star cornerback for the Bulldogs. One such player made the move on Monday as Eli Ricks entered the transfer portal. The former 5-star cornerback and freshman All-American figures to get a ton of attention, even with missing half the season due to a torn labrum.