By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

Justus Terry flip to USC only further validates Kirby Smart’s stance on …
ATHENS — After a day like Sunday on the recruiting trail, you can understand why Kirby Smart vented about the frustrations he has when it comes to recruiting, NIL and …
Connor Riley
Jalon Walker enjoys being a ‘HLB’ for Georgia football defense
ATHENS — There are several different linebacker positions on the Georgia defense. There’s Money and Mac for inside or middle linebackers. There’s also Sam and Jack, which are …
Connor Riley
What makes Trevor Etienne’s fast start at Georgia even more encouraging
ATHENS — Dell McGee very much had a type when it comes to the running back position. That much is evident when you see the position and how it evolved over the years.
Connor Riley
Georgia football confident Tate Ratledge can learn a few new tricks this …
ATHENS — Georgia hopes Tate Ratledge can learn a few new tricks this spring. Even if he recognizes he’s no longer one of the younger and more limber members of the Georgia …
Connor Riley
The real reason Kirby Smart worries about what NIL is doing to college …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart was not asked specifically about Name, Image and Likeness on Wednesday.
Connor Riley
Georgia basketball shocks Wake Forest, bounces into NIT quarterfinals

Mike Griffith
Opinion: Trevor Etienne fumbles early leadership role, Georgia …

Mike Griffith
Kirby Smart provides clarity on Will Muschamp’s role with the Georgia …

Connor Riley
Georgia baseball sweeps No. 11 Alabama out of Athens with 10-5 Sunday …

Jack Leo
Trevor Etienne arrested on DUI, reckless driving charges

Connor Riley
