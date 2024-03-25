Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.
Georgia basketball shocks Wake Forest, bounces into NIT quarterfinals
Opinion: Trevor Etienne fumbles early leadership role, Georgia …
Kirby Smart provides clarity on Will Muschamp’s role with the Georgia …
Georgia baseball sweeps No. 11 Alabama out of Athens with 10-5 Sunday …
Trevor Etienne arrested on DUI, reckless driving charges