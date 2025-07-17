clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

Georgia knows it doesn’t need Gunner Stockton to be the best QB in the SEC …
ATLANTA — The Preseason All-SEC teams will be released on Friday.
Connor Riley
Georgia-Texas battle for Tyler Atkinson makes SEC Media Days appearance …
ATLANTA — Kirby Smart will be the first coach to speak to reporters at SEC Media Days on Tuesday. Steve Sarkisian will be the final of four coaches.
Connor Riley
After another five-star recruiting win, here is what is left for Georgia …
Under Kirby Smart, Georgia has grown accustomed to being successful on Saturdays.
Connor Riley
Georgia must do a better job of creating explosive plays in 2025. Here are …
Explosive plays are a tenet of Kirby Smart’s offensive philosophy. While the Georgia coach is more widely regarded for his defensive acumen, Smart has always placed a premium …
Connor Riley
Georgia recruiting class leans heavily on the idea of brotherhood with …
Georgia began 2025 by landing a set of brothers in Zachariah and Zion Branch.
Connor Riley
Georgia beats out Oregon, Alabama and Michigan to land commitment …

Connor Riley
What social media is saying about Georgia football after its …

Connor Riley
Georgia-Texas isn’t yet a rivalry, but Tuesday showed a real disdain …

Connor Riley
Top SEC LBs CJ Allen, Anthony Hill illustrate the choice that 5-star …

Connor Riley
Tennessee coach aims to turn Georgia rivalry around

Mike Griffith
