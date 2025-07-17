Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.
Georgia beats out Oregon, Alabama and Michigan to land commitment …
What social media is saying about Georgia football after its …
Georgia-Texas isn’t yet a rivalry, but Tuesday showed a real disdain …
Top SEC LBs CJ Allen, Anthony Hill illustrate the choice that 5-star …
Tennessee coach aims to turn Georgia rivalry around