Ladd McConkey keeps making college football miss: ‘If they underestimate him, that’s what we like’

Todd Monken brought up an interesting name earlier this fall when speaking to the media. The Georgia offensive coordinator spoke about getting the most of your skill players and how certain guys are tailored to thrive in different systems. "Who are your unique skillsets that you can take advantage of," Monken asked. "Wes Welker at one time was excellent for the Dolphins, and then he was brought to the Patriots and was turned into a Hall of Fame type of player. There are certain guys, certain backs where if you can utilize some of their skillsets, you are going to enable them to excel, and that's what we want to do."

The Georgia offensive coordinator wasn’t specifically talking about Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey in this instance, and no he wasn’t subconsciously comparing the two white wide receivers to each other. You do not need to make a future New England Patriots wide receiver joke every time McConkey touches the ball. But his larger point illustrates why a player whose lone Power 5 offers were Georgia and Vanderbilt turned into such a valuable weapon for the Bulldogs. McConkey was a late addition to Georgia’s 2020 signing class. The Bulldogs were the first Power 5 school to offer him, doing so three days after Monken was hired. He committed on Feb. 2 as the final piece of Georgia’s No. 1 ranked class.

McConkey starred for North Murray High School in Chatsworth, Ga., doing everything except catch passes for the Mountaineers in his senior season. He threw for 20 touchdowns, ran for another 10, had three punt return touchdowns and intercepted four passes. He also punted and started for the basketball team. The Bulldogs, and Monken, saw his future as a wide receiver. McConkey redshirted his first year on campus but he quickly earned the respect of his teammates with how he played on Georgia’s scout team. He very quickly proved he was much better than the recruiting ranking he had been given in high school, ranking as the No. 1160 player in the class.