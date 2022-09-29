Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. All eyes for Georgia football will be on talented Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden Georgia picked up a pretty sizeable recruiting win on Tuesday. The Bulldogs landed a commitment from Tyler Williams, a 4-star wide receiver from Lakeland, Fla. It was a big win for Bryan McClendon, Georgia’s first-year receivers coach. McClendon was brought to Georgia to bring in players like Williams, who was also considering Miami.

“I’ve seen a couple of games from him at Mizzou as well as in high school. Pretty good player,” defensive back Kelee Ringo said. “Good speed, good size. Honestly, like every week I’m looking forward to the challenge.” Burden is perhaps one of the few head-to-head recruiting wins the Tigers have had against Georgia in recent seasons. The St. Louis prospect elected to stay home, giving Missouri the No. 1 wide receiver prospect in the 2022 signing class. Georgia finished as the runner-up in his recruitment, nearly missing out on the dynamic playmaker. Related: Why Luther Burden spurned Georgia to stay home and play for Missouri