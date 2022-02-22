Social media reacts to sudden resignation of Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke
Just when it seemed like Georgia finally had its coaching staff set and settled for the 2022 season, the Bulldogs have another opening on staff as offensive line coach Matt Luke stepped down.
Luke spent the last two seasons at Georgia working as the offensive line coach. In that time he landed 5-star prospects such as Broderick Jones and Amarius Mims. He also helped piece together an offensive line that ranked sixth in the country in sacks allowed per game in 2021.
Luke released a statement on why he is stepping away, pointing toward a desire to spend more time with his family.
“I want to thank Coach Smart, his wife Mary Beth, and the entire Georgia family for an incredible past two seasons,” Luke said in a statement. “I also appreciate Coach Smart’s support in my decision today. He’s a great coach, and I’ll always cherish his friendship. It has been an honor of a lifetime to be able to win a national championship with this staff and these players, and something I will never forget.
“Being able to play and compete in the SEC as a player and then continue my career in football as a coach for the last 23 years has allowed me the opportunity to give back to the game I love so much. To all the players I have had the opportunity to coach through the years, I want to say thank you for trusting me and allowing me to be your coach and play a small role in your lives. I will never forget the relationships and memories that we made together. That’s what makes this game so special and what I will miss the most. Last, and most importantly, I want to thank my wife Ashley, my sons Harrison and Cooper, as well as my entire family, for their love and support over the years. The opportunity for us to be together more excites me about this next chapter in our lives. Once more, thanks to Coach Smart, the coaches, players, and staff at the University of Georgia for making these past two years some of the best of my life. God Bless.”
“He has been an invaluable part of our staff and played a great role in helping us win a National Championship,” Smart said. “We are so appreciative of everything he has done for Georgia Football. Matt, Ashley, and his children have been, and will continue to be, an important part of the Bulldog family and Athens community. We’re working on finding a coach that will continue to develop our young men and build our strong foundation with the offensive line.”
Whoever takes over for Luke stands to enter an offensive line room with some significant upside. Georgia does have to replace multi-year starters in Justin Shaffer and Jamaree Salyer but brings back Sedrick Van Pran-Granger and Warren McClendon. What’s more is that talented players such as Jones, Mims and Tate Ratledge seem poised to step into bigger roles this season.
Jones played an integral role in Georgia’s win in the national championship game against Alabama, subbing in at left tackle. Ratledge seemed poised to be one of Georgia’s top offensive linemen this season before breaking his foot on the opening drive of the 2021 season. Mims was the highest-rated signee in Georgia’s 2021 signing class.
Georgia does have two commitments as a part of the 2023 recruiting class in Bo Hughley and RyQueze McElderry. What many fans were wondering about though was how does the departure of Luke impacts the recruitment of Arch Manning? Luke played and coached at Ole Miss and was on the Ole Miss staff when Eli Manning, Arch’s uncle, was on a player at Ole Miss.
Manning is the No. 1 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class and a 5-star quarterback out of New Orleans.