(3) Georgia
34
Final
11
(2) Michigan
Georgia football-Michigan-winners-losers
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) celebrates with quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) after a trick play where wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5), caught a pass from McIntosh for a touchdown in the first quarter against Michigan during the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Curtis Compton

Georgia football winners and losers after Orange Bowl triumph over Michigan

@Kconnorriley
Posted

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more.

Georgia football winners and losers after Orange Bowl triumph over Michigan

Winner: Offensive coordinator Todd Monken

Running back James Cook was stunned at the play call. It hadn’t worked all week in practice and the senior running back didn’t believe that Todd Monken was actually going to follow through with it.

But then Georgia handed the ball off to Kenny McIntosh. He ran parallel to the line of scrimmage before cocking back and dropping a dime to Adonai Mitchell in the endzone.

Mitchell ran a perfect route to get open and the play resulted gave Georgia a 14-0 lead.

“I mean, this whole week he didn’t throw a good pass this whole week, so when it came to the game and Coach Monken called that, I was like, hold on, I know he ain’t going to call this and he didn’t throw a good pass all week,” Cook said. “And he threw it. I give it up to him. Great throw.”

Jermaine Burton hauled in a 57-yard touchdown catch to end any hope Michigan. Brock Bowers got things started by catching 3 passes for 51 yards on the opening drive of the game, including a 9-yard touchdown catch.

The execution wasn’t great in the second half for Georgia, but thanks to what Monken and the Georgia offense did in the first half, it didn’t matter.

Loser: Entertaining semifinals

If you’re a Georgia fan, you’re probably thrilled the game against Michigan wasn’t competitive. It likely helped your blood pressure.

But if you’re a neutral fan, you’d probably like to see some more entertaining games than what we saw on Friday. Alabama won by 21 points with Georgia coasting by 23.

Cincinnati and Michigan were clearly deserving to make the College Football Playoff. Beyond that though, they weren’t good enough to hang with either team.