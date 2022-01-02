Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers after Orange Bowl triumph over Michigan Winner: Offensive coordinator Todd Monken Running back James Cook was stunned at the play call. It hadn’t worked all week in practice and the senior running back didn’t believe that Todd Monken was actually going to follow through with it.

But then Georgia handed the ball off to Kenny McIntosh. He ran parallel to the line of scrimmage before cocking back and dropping a dime to Adonai Mitchell in the endzone. Mitchell ran a perfect route to get open and the play resulted gave Georgia a 14-0 lead. “I mean, this whole week he didn’t throw a good pass this whole week, so when it came to the game and Coach Monken called that, I was like, hold on, I know he ain’t going to call this and he didn’t throw a good pass all week,” Cook said. “And he threw it. I give it up to him. Great throw.”