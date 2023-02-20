The position that may benefiti the most from new Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo
The position that may benefit the most from new Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo
There wasn’t much Todd Monken didn’t accomplish during his time as Georgia’s offensive coordinator. The Bulldogs won the SEC, two national championships, produced a Heisman Trophy finalist in Stetson Bennett and a Mackey Award winner in Brock Bowers.
For all the success Monken oversaw as Georgia’s offensive coordinator, he never had a running back top 1,000 yards rushing in a season. The closest anyone got in Monken’s three seasons in Athens was Zamir White, who had 856 rushing yards in 2021.
Kenny McIntosh led the Bulldogs in rushing this past season with 829 yards on the season. Replacing him will be no easy task for Mike Bobo, given Mcintosh was also the team’s third-leading receiver last season as he caught 43 passes for 504 yards on the season.
The Bulldogs may have an easier time replacing McIntosh’s rushing efforts than what he was able to do as a pass catcher. Georgia’s four returning running backs have a career 26 receptions, with most of those belonging to rising senior Daijun Edwards. He had 14 receptions for 101 yards last season, in addition to 769 rushing yards. He had a near identical 5.49 rushing yards per carry last season to McIntosh’s 5.53.
The wildcard of the group, and perhaps the player Bobo might be most excited to work with, is fellow rising senior Kendall Milton. Of the running backs returning for Georgia, he has the highest upside.
Talent has never been an issue for Milton, dating back to his freshman season. But more so than talent or highlight runs, Milton’s career has mostly been marked by injuries. He’s missed multiple games in each of his first three seasons at Georgia. MCL injuries slowed him as a freshman and sophomore, while a groin injury he picked up against Auburn forced him to miss games against Vanderbilt and Florida.
Bobo has been able to get the most out of talented running backs, both in his time as Georgia’s offensive coordinator from 2007 through 2014 and in his more recent stops at South Carolina and Auburn. The Gamecocks and Tigers both had a 1,000-yard rusher when Bobo was the offensive coordinator, as Kevin Harris did it for South Carolina in 2020 and Tank Bigsby did so in 2021 for Auburn.
In his time at Georgia, Bobo’s offenses ran through the running back position. It helped that in his final three years, he had Todd Gurley in the backfield for Georgia. He finished as the school’s second-all-time leading rusher when Gurley finished his college career.
Even when Gurley missed time during his junior season due to an NCAA suspension and then an ACL injury, Bobo simply inserted Nick Chubb into the Georgia offense. There was little drop-off, as Chubb finished with 1,547 rushing yards. He also led the SEC in yards per carry that season as well.
In addition to Edwards and Milton, Georgia will also have Branson Robinson, Andrew Paul and Roderick Robinson in the stable for the 2023 season. Paul and Roderick Robinson are unknowns, with Paul missing his freshman season due to an ACL injury while Robinson signed with Georgia as a 4-star running back out of San Diego. He is already at Georgia and will go through spring drills, while Paul is expected to be a limited participant.
Branson Robinson meanwhile was able to show what he was able to do last season, rushing for 330 yards on 68 carries. Two of his three rushing touchdowns on the season came in the win over TCU.
Helping all the running backs and Georgia’s new play-caller will be a very talented offensive line. The Bulldogs return four starters from the national championship game, led by center Sedrick Van Pran. Replacing Broderick Jones won’t be easy, but the Bulldogs have plenty of bodies to throw at the left tackle position.