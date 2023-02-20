The position that may benefiti the most from new Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. The position that may benefit the most from new Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo There wasn’t much Todd Monken didn’t accomplish during his time as Georgia’s offensive coordinator. The Bulldogs won the SEC, two national championships, produced a Heisman Trophy finalist in Stetson Bennett and a Mackey Award winner in Brock Bowers.

For all the success Monken oversaw as Georgia’s offensive coordinator, he never had a running back top 1,000 yards rushing in a season. The closest anyone got in Monken’s three seasons in Athens was Zamir White, who had 856 rushing yards in 2021. Related: How Todd Monken offenses statistically compare to Mike Bobo’s past offenses Kenny McIntosh led the Bulldogs in rushing this past season with 829 yards on the season. Replacing him will be no easy task for Mike Bobo, given Mcintosh was also the team’s third-leading receiver last season as he caught 43 passes for 504 yards on the season.

The Bulldogs may have an easier time replacing McIntosh’s rushing efforts than what he was able to do as a pass catcher. Georgia’s four returning running backs have a career 26 receptions, with most of those belonging to rising senior Daijun Edwards. He had 14 receptions for 101 yards last season, in addition to 769 rushing yards. He had a near identical 5.49 rushing yards per carry last season to McIntosh’s 5.53. The wildcard of the group, and perhaps the player Bobo might be most excited to work with, is fellow rising senior Kendall Milton. Of the running backs returning for Georgia, he has the highest upside. Talent has never been an issue for Milton, dating back to his freshman season. But more so than talent or highlight runs, Milton’s career has mostly been marked by injuries. He’s missed multiple games in each of his first three seasons at Georgia. MCL injuries slowed him as a freshman and sophomore, while a groin injury he picked up against Auburn forced him to miss games against Vanderbilt and Florida.