Georgia football winners and losers following worrying win over Missouri

(1) Georgia
26
Final
22
Missouri
  • Arizona State
    25
    Final
    (6) USC
    42
    Stanford
    27
    Final
    (13) Oregon
    45
    Eastern Washington
    17
    Final
    Florida
    52
  • SMU
    Wed, 10/5 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    UCF
    Nebraska
    Fri, 10/7 on Fox Sports 1 @11:00 ET
    Rutgers
    Houston
    Fri, 10/7 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    Memphis
    UNLV
    Sat, 10/8 on CBS Sports Network @2:30 AM ET
    San Jose State
  • Colorado State
    Sat, 10/8 on Fox Sports 1 @2:30 AM ET
    Nevada
    Missouri
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPNU @4:00 ET
    Florida
    TCU
    Sat, 10/8 on Fox Sports 1 @4:00 ET
    Kansas
    Eastern Michigan
    Sat, 10/8 on CBS Sports Network @4:00 ET
    Western Michigan
  • Purdue
    Sat, 10/8 on BTN @4:00 ET
    Maryland
    (8) Tennessee
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPN @4:00 ET
    LSU
    Texas
    Sat, 10/8 on ABC @4:00 ET
    (18) Oklahoma
    Louisville
    Sat, 10/8 on ACC Network @4:00 ET
    Virginia
  • (20) Arkansas
    Sat, 10/8 on SEC Network @4:00 ET
    Mississippi State
    Buffalo
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPN+ @4:00 ET
    Bowling Green
    (4) Michigan
    Sat, 10/8 on FOX @4:00 ET
    Indiana
    Akron
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPN3 @6:00 ET
    Ohio
  • Georgia Southern
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPN3 @6:00 ET
    Georgia State
    South Florida
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPN+ @6:30 ET
    Cincinnati
    Wisconsin
    Sat, 10/8 on BTN @7:30 ET
    Northwestern
    Ball State
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Central Michigan
  • (12) Utah
    Sat, 10/8 on FOX @7:30 ET
    UCLA
    Middle Tennessee
    Sat, 10/8 on STADIUM @7:30 ET
    UAB
    Liberty
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    UMass
    Texas Tech
    Sat, 10/8 on Fox Sports 1 @7:30 ET
    (9) Oklahoma State
  • East Carolina
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPNU @7:30 ET
    Tulane
    Tulsa
    Sat, 10/8 on CBS Sports Network @7:30 ET
    Navy
    Virginia Tech
    Sat, 10/8 on ACC Network @7:30 ET
    (24) Pittsburgh
    Kent State
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Miami (OH)
  • Toledo
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Northern Illinois
    North Carolina
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPN2 @8:00 ET
    Miami (FL)
    (15) Washington
    Sat, 10/8 on Pac-12 Network @8:00 ET
    Arizona State
    Duke
    Sat, 10/8 on RSN @8:00 ET
    Georgia Tech
  • (3) Ohio State
    Sat, 10/8 on ABC @8:00 ET
    Michigan State
    (14) Ole Miss
    Sat, 10/8 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
    Vanderbilt
    Western Kentucky
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    UTSA
    UConn
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPN3 @11:00 ET
    Florida International
  • UTEP
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Louisiana Tech
    Wyoming
    Sat, 10/8 on CBS Sports Network @11:00 ET
    New Mexico
    Southern Miss
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Troy
    Air Force
    Sat, 10/8 on Fox Sports 1 @11:00 ET
    Utah State
  • James Madison
    Sat, 10/8 on NFL Network @11:00 ET
    Arkansas State
    Appalachian State
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Texas State
    (25) Kansas State
    Sat, 10/8 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    Iowa State
    Iowa
    Sat, 10/8 on BTN @11:30 ET
    Illinois
  • (5) Clemson
    Sat, 10/8 on ABC @11:30 ET
    Boston College
    South Carolina
    Sat, 10/8 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    (7) Kentucky
    Army
    Sat, 10/8 on RSN @11:30 ET
    (22) Wake Forest
    Washington State
    Sat, 10/8 on FOX @11:30 ET
    (6) USC
  • (19) BYU
    Sat, 10/8 on NBC @11:30 ET
    Notre Dame
    (17) Texas A&M
    Sun, 10/9 on CBS @12:00 AM ET
    (2) Alabama
    (23) Florida State
    Sun, 10/9 on ACC Network @12:00 AM ET
    (10) North Carolina State
    Coastal Carolina
    Sun, 10/9 on ESPN+ @12:00 AM ET
    Louisiana-Monroe
  • (13) Oregon
    Sun, 10/9 on Pac-12 Network @1:00 AM ET
    Arizona
    Fresno State
    Sun, 10/9 on Fox Sports 1 @1:45 AM ET
    Boise State
    Hawai'i
    Sun, 10/9 on CBS Sports Network @2:30 AM ET
    San Diego State
    Oregon State
    Sun, 10/9 on ESPN @3:00 AM ET
    Stanford
Georgia Bulldogs tight end Darnell Washington (0) runs after a catch against Missouri Tigers linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper (8) during the third quarter in a NCAA Football game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, October 1, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Georgia won 26-22. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Georgia football winners and losers following worrying win over Missouri

@Kconnorriley
Posted

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more.

Georgia football winners losers Missouri

Winner: Malaki Starks

Remember the acrobatic interception made by Starks against Oregon? Or him perfectly baiting Spencer Rattler into tossing him the ball against South Carolina?

Well, the play he made against Missouri may top both of them.

Missouri running back Cody Schrader was matching his way through the end zone. He ripped through the heart of the Georgia defense and was pushing his way towards a touchdown.

Missouri immediately false started on the next play. It then failed to put the ball into the end zone, settling for a field goal.

Starks’ all-out hustle turned a seven-point play into three. In a game Georgia won by four points, that proved to be the difference.

The freshman safety finished the game with six tackles and a pass breakup. That he is making those kinds of plays in his fifth career game speaks volumes about what kind of player the Bulldogs have on their team.

“All you can say is he cares for his brother and teammates to run him down on the one like that,” outside linebacker Nolan Smith said. “That’s how the team gets closer.”

Loser: The red zone

For the third time and five games, Georgia made a mess of things in the red zone.

The Bulldogs had no problem moving the ball, rolling up 481 yards of offense and 28 first downs. But drive after drive stalled out just short of the Missouri end zone.

Georgia’s first three possessions that reach the red zone all ended in field goals. That’s not ideal, especially when Georgia was trailing during each of those circumstances.

“If we don’t answer the bell earlier then we won’t be a very good football team,” Smart said. “We’ve got to improve in those areas. It’s not like we haven’t been working on it prior to tonight. We’ve seen some of those things show through.”

Georgia did score touchdowns on its final two red zone possessions but that should be the norm and not the exception at this point.

It isn’t like the Bulldogs are lacking talented options either. Brock Bowers is one of the best players in the country. Darnell Washington is a giant masquerading as a football player. Kenny McIntosh has proven to be a versatile pass catcher.

