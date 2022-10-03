Georgia football winners and losers following worrying win over Missouri

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners losers Missouri Winner: Malaki Starks

Remember the acrobatic interception made by Starks against Oregon? Or him perfectly baiting Spencer Rattler into tossing him the ball against South Carolina? Well, the play he made against Missouri may top both of them. Missouri running back Cody Schrader was matching his way through the end zone. He ripped through the heart of the Georgia defense and was pushing his way towards a touchdown.

Missouri immediately false started on the next play. It then failed to put the ball into the end zone, settling for a field goal. Starks’ all-out hustle turned a seven-point play into three. In a game Georgia won by four points, that proved to be the difference. The freshman safety finished the game with six tackles and a pass breakup. That he is making those kinds of plays in his fifth career game speaks volumes about what kind of player the Bulldogs have on their team. “All you can say is he cares for his brother and teammates to run him down on the one like that,” outside linebacker Nolan Smith said. “That’s how the team gets closer.” Loser: The red zone For the third time and five games, Georgia made a mess of things in the red zone.