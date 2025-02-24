clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

Georgia must learn from this mistake at the QB position following Carson …
ATHENS — Needless to say, the 2024 season did not go as how Georgia wanted it to.
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart knows the Georgia football offensive problems go deeper than …
ATHENS — Mike Bobo knows he’s an easy target for criticism.
Connor Riley
Georgia football 5-star talent development will go a long way in shaping …
ATHENS — Most programs would be elated to have one 5-star prospect in every recruiting class.
Connor Riley
Even if he doesn’t win Georgia starting QB job, it’s still a critical …
ATHENS — You’re not alone if you’re dubious of Georgia actually having a quarterback battle as the Bulldogs enter 2025.
Connor Riley
Lawson Luckie was Georgia’s most productive TE in 2024. Todd Hartley …
ATHENS — Statistically speaking, Lawson Luckie was Georgia’s top tight end last season.
Connor Riley
Jae Lamar: The elite Georgia football RB target with the best …

Jeff Sentell
Baseball weekend wrap: Georgia dominates in four-game sweep

Jack Leo
Georgia football podcast: 3 bold predictions for UGA in 2025

Brandon Adams
Alex Huntley: South Carolina DT commit will likely give UGA an …

Jeff Sentell
NFL draft expert Daniel Jeremiah excited to see top Georgia prospects …

Connor Riley
