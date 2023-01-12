Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Even if no one actually picked Georgia football to go 7-5, public doubt fueled championship run LOS ANGELES — Of the many great lines to come from George Costanza on Seinfeld, one of the most memorable was, “It’s not a lie if you believe it.” Georgia players embodied that line with some of their postgame comments on Monday night.

Of course, no one in the preseason said this team would have that poor of a season. For all the very real public doubt Georgia received, no unbiased reporter or media member predicted a 7-5 falloff for the Bulldogs. Georgia still opened the season as the No. 3 team in the country. It was favored in every game, including being the biggest national championship favorite since they began tracking point spreads. But the thing is, it doesn't matter whether a reporter or anyone credible said Georgia would have a sub-standard season. Because the players believed it, and that fuel very much powered Georgia to a perfect record.