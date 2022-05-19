What new NCAA rule changes mean for the future Georgia football

The NCAA Division I Council announced two key rule changes that will impact the Georgia football program in the coming years. On a recruiting level, the council agreed to lift initial counter and signing limits for the next two years, essentially allowing schools to sign as many prospects as they would like so long as the school is able to stay below the 85-man scholarship limit. For a program like Georgia that wants to build through recruiting, this should be seen as a win. When the NCAA relaxed signing standards for this past cycle, Georgia went on to sign 30 prospects in the 2022 signing class. The year before, Georgia ended up signing just 21 players. From 2017 through 2020, Georgia signed between 24 and 25 players in each class.

“I think a lot of colleges are having to look inside out at who they recruit and why they recruit them,” Smart said in February. “Ten percent of these kids we are all going to recruit. It’s the next group that you better be careful who you are recruiting because they are going to make up the majority of your roster.” The rapid use of the one-time transfer exemption did play a role in the council’s policy change. The statement released stated that the council will monitor the data over the next two years before making further changes. The Bulldogs saw 12 scholarship players transfer out of the program this offseason. Given that Georgia prefers to continue to build via recruiting, as opposed to the transfer portal, this should help keep Georgia regularly at the 85-man scholarship limit. The transfer portal will almost always be a net loss. Consider that Georgia had five players from its 2021 team transfer to other SEC schools this offseason. If you’re good enough to be on Georgia’s roster, you’re likely going to be able to earn real snaps elsewhere.

The Bulldogs have not yet taken a player from the transfer portal this offseason. Just this week Georgia did add to its 2022 roster, but that was because 2023 commit Marcus Washington Jr. reclassified and joined the 2022 recruiting cycle. He will join the team this summer.