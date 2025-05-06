Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.
Social media takes notice of Georgia landing Jared Curtis, including …
BREAKING: Jared Curtis, the nation’s No. 1 QB prospect, commits to …
QB transfer Jaden Rashada comments on his time at Georgia
Georgia Football Podcast: Jared Curtis makes curious decision ahead …
College athletics landmark ruling pending, hinges on modified roster …