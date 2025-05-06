clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.

Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

ArticleArticle Latest Good Day, UGA
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia will need things to be different with 5-star QB Jared Curtis in …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs landed another big-time commitment on Monday, securing the services of 5-star quarterback Jared Curtis.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Jared Curtis: What to know as 5-star quarterback is set to make his …
Jared Curtis is the No. 1 quarterback in the 2026 recruiting cycle. On Monday, he will announce his commitment.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Early rankings further highlight why Christen Miller needs to be ‘special’ …
ATHENS — It’s no secret that the defensive line has been a major key to Georgia’s success in recent seasons.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football winners and losers following the 2025 NFL Draft
Winner: Kirby Smart
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
What Georgia football needs for the 2025 NFL Draft to be considered a …
ATHENS — The events of the next three days will have an impact on the future of the Georgia football program.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Social media takes notice of Georgia landing Jared Curtis, including …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

BREAKING: Jared Curtis, the nation’s No. 1 QB prospect, commits to …

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

QB transfer Jaden Rashada comments on his time at Georgia

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia Football Podcast: Jared Curtis makes curious decision ahead …

Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

College athletics landmark ruling pending, hinges on modified roster …

Mike Griffith
Leave a Comment