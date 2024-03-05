clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

What the NFL combine tells us about the 2024 Georgia football team
ATHENS — If you follow the NFL combine closely, it can tell you a lot about the previous college football season. Michigan and Washington were the two most represented …
Connor Riley
Georgia football winners and losers following 2024 NFL Combine
Winner: Georgia defensive backs
Connor Riley
Replacing assistants will be Kirby Smart’s next consistent challenge for …
ATHENS — This is not the first time Kirby Smart has had to replace four assistant coaches in one offseason cycle.
Connor Riley
In hiring Josh Crawford, Kirby Smart hopes to replicate Dell McGee …
ATHENS — Dell McGee took time during his opening press conference at Georgia State to speak about the Atlanta area and the quality of high school coaches in Georgia.
Connor Riley
Why Kirby Smart turned to a familiar face in James Coley for wide …
ATHENS — Whoever Georgia hired as its wide receivers coach was not going to win a popularity contest. Not when the most popular name on social media was Hines Ward.
Connor Riley
