Georgia defensive line will dominate first round of 2022 NFL Draft thanks to teachings of Tray Scott

Tray Scott gets his flowers as Georgia defensive line to be well represented in first round of 2022 NFL Draft Thursday figures to be a very special night for the Georgia defensive line. It is widely expected that three Bulldogs will be taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Travon Walker could potentially be the No. 1 overall pick, with Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt also expected to hear their names called on the first night of the draft. It will be the first time a Georgia defensive lineman is drafted since John Jenkins was picked in the 2013 NFL Draft. It'll be the first time a Georgia defensive lineman goes in the first round since the 2003 NFL Draft.

And while Walker, Davis and Wyatt all deserve credit for doing what it takes to get to this point, all three will tell that Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott is perhaps the biggest reason they’re in the position to be taken on Thursday night. “Nobody gives Tray Scott enough credit for the work he’s done,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. Scott arrived at Georgia in February of 2017. He had at first accepted a job at Ole Miss but when Georgia and Smart came calling, Scott quickly changed course. Prior to his time at Georgia, he worked as the defensive line coach at North Carolina.

It was there that he first came across Davis as a prospect. The 6-foot-6, 340-pound monster became one of the most iconic players in Georgia history, serving as the face and voice of the 2021 defense. But he wasn’t always that way. Some even saw Davis as a potential offensive tackle coming out of high school. But Scott knew. He saw the quickness and ability in Davis and gladly signed him as a part of his first defensive line haul in the 2018 signing class. Once the defensive tackle was able to find his ideal playing weight — he hopes to play at 330 pounds in the NFL — his game took off. “He’s not only going to develop you as a player, he’s going to develop you as a man,” Davis said at the Orange Bowl. “He’s dropped so many gems in just life stuff. I really appreciate that man. Love him to death. I love him like he’s family.”

Related: Jordan Davis: How the 2022 NFL Draft hopeful who ‘wasn’t supposed to be here’ became a Georgia football icon Wyatt can attest to the family vibes Scott often gives off. When you would need a laugh, Scott will oblige with a joke. If you need a pep talk, the defensive line coach is more than capable of pulling off his best Al Pacino impression. Smart has been the most complimentary of Scott’s work when it comes to discussing Wyatt. Unlike Davis or Walker, he doesn’t look like the kind of player that would be the first one off the bus when arriving at the stadium. He spent a year at junior college and came back for a super senior to better his draft stock. Another year with Scott certainly did that. He posted career bests in tackles for loss and sacks this past season, while filling a key leadership position for Georgia and earning First Team All-SEC honors. “Devonte has come the furthest from a natural talent standpoint,” Smart said. “This guy decided to stay an extra year and he didn’t have to do that. It has paid off for him in terms of maturity and moving up the draft board.” Wyatt recognizes the impact of all the hours spent with Scott. Not just on a practice field or watching film. But in discussing real-life matters. About becoming a better person.