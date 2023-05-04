Kirby Smart shares how Georgia football NFL draft sucess all goes back to recruiting

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, and everything else UGA. Georgia football recruiting a big reason Bulldogs dominate the NFL draft No program has put more players into the pros over the last three NFL drafts than Georgia, as it has seen 34 players taken. It helps explain why the Bulldogs have won back-to-back national championships. Kirby Smart is developing players better than any coach in the country. A big reason why starts at the beginning of the development process and how Georgia recruits.

Throughout Smart’s time at Georgia, the Bulldogs have been among the best teams in the country when it comes to landing the top high school talent in the country. Georgia has signed a top 5 recruiting class in every cycle dating back to 2016. That was Smart’s first at Georgia, which he had more than a few weeks to piece together. Georgia’s first five 2023 draft picks were all 5-star recruits coming out of high school. In Georgia’s 2020 signing class, all four 5-star prospects the Bulldogs signed will be in the NFL next year, instead of spending a fourth year in Athens. But Georgia isn’t just filling the draft with 5-star prospects. In fact, some of its top success stories were far from celebrated recruits. Jordan Davis and Eric Stokes are examples of 3-star prospects who went in the first round.

Stetson Bennett and Devonte Wyatt were both pulled from the JUCO ranks before being drafted. Chris Smith was the No. 306 overall player in the 2018 class before he turned into an All-American safety and fifth-round draft pick. So how do Smart and his coaching staff do it? Well, it all goes back to recruiting. Whether you are 5-star or an unranked recruit, Georgia is going to do its homework and make sure it knows what it’s getting in a prospect. “The more information you get, the better decision you make,” Smart said prior to the NFL draft. “Our coaches are on the road right now. We want to talk to everyone in the high school program, from the custodian to the principal to the counselor. What are they really like?