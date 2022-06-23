What Georgia football really needs from Nolan Smith in 2022 season

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. What Georgia football needs from Nolan Smith in 2022 season The end of Nolan Smith’s 2021 season was fitting. On the final play of the National Championship, Smith took down Alabama quarterback Bryce Young for a sack. As he made his way to the Georgia sideline to celebrate, he put his head on hands as if to resemble he put the game to bed. It was a rather forceful statement from Georgia’s loudest player. Smith was the vocal leader of last year’s defense, much like he was the leader of Georgia’s 2019 recruiting class that brought in Nakobe Dean, Travon Walker, George Pickens and others.

Smith is now a champion, something he set out to do long before ever putting on a Georgia jersey. Yet instead of heading off to the NFL for his next great adventure, Smith elected to come back. Part of it was to graduate, per his mother’s request. But the 2022 season gives Smith a chance to add to his legacy. “Hopefully I get to come back and show my kids, I graduated from here,” Smith said. “I built a lot of things here in my little pond and created a ripple effect.”

For the sake of the 2022 team, Georgia is hoping Smith leaves no doubt about his legacy at the University of Georgia. As a junior, Smith had just 3.5 sacks. Part of that can be attributed to the fact that Georgia asks Smith to do a lot of other things. Set the edge so opposing quarterbacks couldn’t scramble. Drop back into coverage to try and confuse opposing quarterbacks. Be more of a complete player, rather than one who just chases sacks.

Georgia’s 2022 defense wasn’t built on having individual stars. Dean and Jordan Davis were honored with postseason awards, but the strength of the defense was that everyone was good. There was no weak link. No one needed to compensate for anyone else. “That’s why we did that so well last year,” Smith said during the spring. “We had a lot of guys speaking up, that’s not right, that’s wrong.” That won’t be the case to start the season for this Georgia defense. The Bulldogs lost too much at all three levels to be as dominant as it was a season ago. Georgia might be one of the better defenses in the country by the end of the season, but it won’t be in the opening games against Oregon and South Carolina. Consider Georgia’s sack production from last season. The Bulldogs finished fourth in the country with 49 sacks. No one had more than Robert Beal’s 6.5, demonstrating that it was a group effort. Related: Robert Beal makes Georgia football pass rush an underrated strength in 2022 But Dean’s 6.0 sacks are gone, as are Walker’s 6.0. So too are Channing Tindall’s 5.5 and Adam Anderson’s 5.0. In total, Georgia returns only 20.5 of its 49 sack production from a season ago.