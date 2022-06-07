Georgia football offense can’t be ‘overshadowed’ or underrated in 2022 season

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football offense can’t be ‘overlooked’ or underrated in 2022 season One only has to look at his recent contract to understand the value Todd Monken brings to Georgia. His new deal will pay him $2 million, believed to be the most for any assistant coach in the country. He was a key reason Georgia won it all last season, even if most are quick to praise the 2021 Georgia defense.

"That's all people talk about, five first-rounders on defense. That's an unbelievable stat," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in a recent interview with Paul Finebaum. "That's great, but what's overshadowed is we were one of the most explosive teams in college football last year. "Now, we won a lot of games by a margin that we didn't get to continually pound people with explosive plays and numbers, but when you look at passes over 10-12 yards, we were top-5, top-10 in the country."

To Smart’s point, Georgia averaged 38.6 points per game last season, good for ninth in the country. Georgia also ranked in the top-10 in plays of 20-plus yards and 30-plus yards. Yet most of the key members from last year’s defense are gone. As pointed out by Smart, most were drafted. And if Georgia is going to achieve similar levels of success in 2022, Monken’s unit will need to be the one that people are raving about.

That means this unit can’t be underrated or underappreciated in 2022. “We’ll have to be even better and even more explosive on offense this year because we probably don’t have five first-rounders on our defense next year,” Smart said. “But we’ve got some really explosive offensive players. We’ve got a great offensive staff that they did some wonderful things as far as being explosives.” Monken will have to reach even deeper into his bag in 2022 to get more out of the offense. As Smart also pointed out, Georgia should be able to add to its total in the event it is playing into the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs were so dominant in games last season that Georgia often wouldn’t have to run its full offense in the fourth quarter. Georgia also brings back a good bit of experience on that side of the ball. Playmakers like Brock Bowers, Kearis Jackson, Kendall Milton, Kenny McIntosh and others all return after making various levels of contributions on the title-winning team. Add those who were unavailable last year like Dominick Blaylock,Arik Gilbert and Arian Smith and Georgia has plenty of skill players who can make plays. They just need to remain healthy enough to do so.