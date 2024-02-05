clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

Replacing Daijun Edwards and his running style will be a key task for 2024 …
ATHENS — Daijun Edwards was never the flashiest player. He wasn’t going to rip off highlight-reel runs or be the focal point of the Georgia offense.
Connor Riley
As Ladd McConkey shines at Senior Bowl, here is how Georgia football can …
ATHENS — To the surprise of no one who follows Georgia football, Ladd McConkey is having a strong week down at the Senior Bowl.
Connor Riley
As another high-profile coach exits college football, Kirby Smart …
ATHENS — The teams at the top of the college football world haven’t enjoyed much stability of late.
Connor Riley
Projecting Georgia football defensive depth chart entering 2024 offseason
The NFL draft window has closed, while most transfer portal moves have been made.
Connor Riley
Projecting Georgia football offensive depth chart entering 2024 offseason
The NFL draft window has closed, while most transfer portal moves have been made.
Connor Riley
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint scores big at Senior Bowl game, Tykee Smith …

Mike Griffith
Opinion: SEC - Big Ten alliance start of something bigger for …

Mike Griffith
Kirby Smart’s legacy can get a major boost in the new season | …

Brandon Adams
Georgia basketball presses on into second half of SEC season, NCAA …

Mike Griffith
UGA is making an interesting bet with its 2024 roster | DawgNation …

Brandon Adams
