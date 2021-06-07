This past weekend was critical for the future of Georgia’s offense

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football had a lot riding on first weekend of official vists One of the constant criticisms of the Georgia program under Kirby Smart is that the offense has not been able to keep up with the rest of the sport. For years, while Clemson, Alabama and LSU put together offenses that were among the best in the sport, Georgia seemed content to try and win the way Nick Saban had at the beginning of the decade. By relying on the running game, some timely passes and a massive offensive line.

Entering the 2021 season, that though seems to be on the verge of changing. Georgia hopes JT Daniels continues to make strides and become one of the best quarterbacks in the country. The Bulldogs also return all five scholarship running backs from the 2020 team. While Georgia did lose George Pickens to an ACL injury, there is plenty of upside with its pass catchers. Georgia returns Jermaine Burton, Darnell Washington, Kearis Jackson while also adding in LSU transfer Arik Gilbert.

Smart seems to have Georgia in a good spot offensively this year. But Georgia can’t just bank on one season to reshape the narrative surrounding its offense. That’s why recruiting has been and continues to be a vital part of the Georgia program. Smart understands better than most the importance of recruiting. And if Georgia is going to continue to build up its offense, it will need to land some of the promising prospects that were in Athens on the first weekend of official visits.