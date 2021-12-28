Tuesday should be a telling day about the Georgia football offense

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Todd Monken set to address Georgia football offensive questions on Tuesday We’ll learn a lot about the Georgia offense on Tuesday. No, we won’t get to see them at practice or have any better idea about the quarterback situation, as practice is closed to the media. Quarterback Stetson Bennett, the presumed starter, will address the media. He gave some brief comments on Sunday upon landing in Miami. He also spoke following Georgia’s 41-24 loss to Alabama earlier in December.

Bennett has spoken after every game he’s played in this season though and isn’t the reason why Tuesday figures to be a unique day. For the first time since August, offensive coordinator Todd Monken will meet with reporters. It’s the fourth time since his hiring in January of 2020 that Monken will answer questions about his offensive philosophy, personnel and decision making. He’ll be asked about Bennett, as well as JT Daniels. The latter arrived in Miami on Monday, just hours after the CDC announced changes to its isolation protocols. There will also likely be questions about Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff as well, as Monken has gotten seen them up close as he is the quarterbacks coach for Georgia as well.