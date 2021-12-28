Tuesday should be a telling day about the Georgia football offense
Todd Monken set to address Georgia football offensive questions on Tuesday
We’ll learn a lot about the Georgia offense on Tuesday. No, we won’t get to see them at practice or have any better idea about the quarterback situation, as practice is closed to the media.
Quarterback Stetson Bennett, the presumed starter, will address the media. He gave some brief comments on Sunday upon landing in Miami. He also spoke following Georgia’s 41-24 loss to Alabama earlier in December.
Bennett has spoken after every game he’s played in this season though and isn’t the reason why Tuesday figures to be a unique day.
For the first time since August, offensive coordinator Todd Monken will meet with reporters. It’s the fourth time since his hiring in January of 2020 that Monken will answer questions about his offensive philosophy, personnel and decision making.
He’ll be asked about Bennett, as well as JT Daniels. The latter arrived in Miami on Monday, just hours after the CDC announced changes to its isolation protocols. There will also likely be questions about Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff as well, as Monken has gotten seen them up close as he is the quarterbacks coach for Georgia as well.
Even with rampant injuries at receiver this season, Monken has been able to develop young players like Ladd McConkey and Adonai Mitchell into key contributors. As Georgia enters its game against Michigan, its set to have a healthy wide receiver room for the first time all season. George Pickens made his way down to Miami on Tuesday as well, while Jermaine Burton, Kearis Jackson and Dominick Blaylock all got nearly a month off to heal.
“I think the time off in general for all of our players has been very beneficial from a recovery standpoint,” Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning said. “Our guys have been really working hard in the training room to accelerate some of that recovery.”
Yet it’s the quarterback questions that will come the most often on Tuesday. And while Monken can provide better context, he himself can’t quell the rampant chatter with regards to Daniels.
“Even with everything he’s done, there are still people that cover the team and the fans that are like, ‘where is JT Daniels,’” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit said on Monday. “For example in the Michigan game, if he throws a pick you can just feel the energy go to ‘when is JT Daniels going to be in there? What the hell are they doing?’”
Bennett was unquestionably better this year compared to 2020. He threw 24 touchdown passes while averaging 9.5 yards per attempt. Both of those are superior to what Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has done this season.