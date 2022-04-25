Updating Georgia football 2022 offensive depth chart following spring practice

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football 2022 post-spring offensive depth chart Quarterback Stetson Bennett Carson Beck/Brock Vandagriff Gunner Stockton We know Bennett is the starter, even if it wasn’t always a perfect spring for senior quarterback. Behind him, Beck and Vandagriff battled for the backup job throughout spring practice. It seems like Beck is slightly ahead of Vandagriff based on what we’ve heard coming out of spring practice and what we saw on G-Day.

But Smart likely won’t name one as the clear back-up, in part to prevent a situation like last season where Beck was named the No. 2 quarterback, only for Bennett to pass him on the depth chart in the fall. “Those guys executed well and made some plays,” Smart said of the quarterbacks. “They really all three got so much better during the spring. Just the growth within the offense, you see so much promise in each one of them.” Running back: Kenny McIntosh/Kendall Milton Daijun Edwards Branson Robinson or Andrew Paul

McIntosh and Milton both figure to share the load this season, perhaps being more interchangeable than James Cook and Zamir White were last season. Milton and McIntosh flashed the ability to catch the ball coming out of the backfield on G-Day, while the pair had just twelve total carries. With Edwards impressing once again, Georgia feels very good about its running back room coming out of G-Day, and that’s before the summer additions of Robinson and Paul. Those two should provide additional depth along with assisting on special teams. X wide receiver: AD Mitchell Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint De’Nylon Morrissette Dillon Bell

Z wide receiver: Ladd McConkey Arian Smith Jackson Meeks Chandler Smith Slot wide receiver: Kearis Jackson Dominick Blaylock Cole Speer Don’t be too beholden by who runs with the ones and twos here, as Georgia rotates heavily at the wide receiver position. There will be plenty of snaps and reps played by just about everyone in this group. Jackson, Blaylock and Arian Smith all turned in strong performances on G-Day. Talent has never been the question though with that trio of receivers. The best news for Georgia is that the Bulldogs didn’t suffer any serious injuries to this already thin position group. Georgia will get Speer and Bell as summer additions but don’t be surprised if Georgia dips into the transfer portal to add more depth at the position. “We still aren’t where we need to be,” Smart said on the position. “Like I really feel good, Ladd and AD, they’re SEC wide outs. “They can compete at a high level. But when you go past that, you’ve got Marcus who’s done a tremendous job. Marcus is extremely smart and he can play all positions. We don’t have like, okay, this guy has got a hamstring, who’s going in. We don’t have that. We’ve got to grow that.”