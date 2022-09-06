Amarius Mims, Devin Willock and others give Kirby Smart a ‘rare’ offensive line challenge

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football offensive line faces ‘rare’ challenge with so much talent Georgia spent just about all of the 2021 season trying to find its best five-man offensive line combination. It finally settled on Broderick Jones, Justin Shaffer, Jamaree Salyer, Sedrick Van Pran, Jamaree Salyer and Warren McClendon in the second quarter of the national championship. The Bulldogs rode that combination to a win over Alabama, salting the game away with touchdowns on their final two offensive drives. Salyer and Shaffer are off in the NFL, forcing Georgia to have to find a new best five-man combination.

And that figures to be a much harder job for the Bulldogs and offensive line coach Stacy Searels this year. Georgia has more options to choose from than the Thanksgiving dinner menu. “You’re constantly in search of the best five guys, right? It’s not on a marker where we say we’ve got the best five,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “It’s a continuum. It’s, like, what did they do today at practice? Because you’re only as good as your last practice. So how are they going to perform today, how are they going to do tomorrow, how are they going to do the next day, how do they do the next matchup, how do they do when things get tight and pressure grows, when things don’t go well.” Related: Kirby Smart makes it clear, this Georgia football offense will hunt as Bulldogs demolish Oregon

Things went well for the Georgia offensive line against Oregon. Quarterback Stetson Bennett wasn’t sacked on the afternoon, the Bulldogs had five rushing touchdowns and rolled up 571 yards of offense. For all the talk about how Georgia’s weapons looked on Saturday, the offensive line was just as deep and versatile. “We gotta give thanks to the O line as well. You have to praise them as well,” Georgia wide receiver Kearis Jackson said. “Without the o-line pass protecting and run blocking, none of us would be successful on the perimeter or in the backfield. I just want to give a shout-out to the offensive line.”

Like the skill players, the Bulldogs also rotated liberally on the offensive line. Seven offensive linemen players had at least 25 snaps on Saturday. Sophomore Amairus Mims entered the game at right tackle on Georgia’s third drive of the game, a clear sign the Bulldogs want to include him in their game plan this season. Mims entered the transfer portal this offseason but ended up returning to Georgia. His Hulk-like 6-foot-8 frame and athleticism is going to make it difficult to keep him off the field this season. “Amarius did a good job in the game,” Smart said. “Played with some confidence. Those guys getting some experience, it’s critical so they’re ready to play when their opportunity comes every down. And I think early in the season, especially, those guys’ conditioning level, it helps to have three guys playing at those positions.” Tate Ratledge shares his thoughts on Georgia football offensive line When Mims enters the game, it also allows Georgia to move McClendon to left tackle and develop further depth behind Broderick Jones. At guard, Georgia can also turn to Devin Willock and Warren Ericson, in the event they aren’t satisfied with the job Xavier Truss and Tate Ratledge are doing. The two bring a significant upgrade in size and strength compared to what Georgia had for most of last season with Shaffer and Warren Ericson at guard.