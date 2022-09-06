Amarius Mims, Devin Willock and others give Kirby Smart a ‘rare’ offensive line challenge

Dawgnation Logo
Samford
Sat, 9/10 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
(3) Georgia
  • Florida State
    24
    Final
    LSU
    23
    (4) Clemson
    41
    Final
    Georgia Tech
    10
  • Louisville
    Fri, 9/9 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    UCF
    Boise State
    Sat, 9/10 on CBS Sports Network @1:00 AM ET
    New Mexico
    (22) Wake Forest
    Sat, 9/10 on SEC Network @4:00 ET
    Vanderbilt
    Arkansas State
    Sat, 9/10 on BTN @4:00 ET
    (2) Ohio State
  • Southern Miss
    Sat, 9/10 on ACC Network @4:00 ET
    (16) Miami (FL)
    Ohio
    Sat, 9/10 on ABC @4:00 ET
    Penn State
    North Carolina
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPNU @4:00 ET
    Georgia State
    (1) Alabama
    Sat, 9/10 on FOX @4:00 ET
    Texas
  • Duke
    Sat, 9/10 on Fox Sports 1 @4:00 ET
    Northwestern
    Western Illinois
    Sat, 9/10 on BTN @4:00 ET
    Minnesota
    South Carolina
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN @4:00 ET
    (19) Arkansas
    UTSA
    Sat, 9/10 on CBS Sports Network @4:00 ET
    Army
  • Missouri
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN2 @4:00 ET
    Kansas State
    Charleston Southern
    Sat, 9/10 on RSN @4:30 ET
    (13) North Carolina State
    South Alabama
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    Central Michigan
    Southern Utah
    Sat, 9/10 on Pac-12 Network @5:30 ET
    (7) Utah
  • Lafayette
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Temple
    Western Michigan
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Ball State
    Marshall
    Sat, 9/10 on NBC @6:30 ET
    (5) Notre Dame
    Appalachian State
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN2 @7:30 ET
    (6) Texas A&M
  • Memphis
    Sat, 9/10 on CBS Sports Network @7:30 ET
    Navy
    Maryland
    Sat, 9/10 on STADIUM @7:30 ET
    Charlotte
    Colorado
    Sat, 9/10 on CBS @7:30 ET
    Air Force
    Tennessee
    Sat, 9/10 on ABC @7:30 ET
    (17) Pittsburgh
  • Kennesaw State
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    (23) Cincinnati
    Furman
    Sat, 9/10 on ACC Network @7:30 ET
    (4) Clemson
    Washington State
    Sat, 9/10 on FOX @7:30 ET
    (18) Wisconsin
    Wagner
    Sat, 9/10 on BTN @8:00 ET
    Rutgers
  • Akron
    Sat, 9/10 on BTN @8:00 ET
    (15) Michigan State
    Eastern Kentucky
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN3 @8:00 ET
    Bowling Green
    Iowa State
    Sat, 9/10 on BTN @8:00 ET
    Iowa
    Portland State
    Sat, 9/10 on Pac-12 Now @8:00 ET
    Washington
  • UNLV
    Sat, 9/10 on Pac-12 Now @8:00 ET
    California
    Indiana State
    Sat, 9/10 on BTN @8:00 ET
    Purdue
    (24) Houston
    Sat, 9/10 on Fox Sports 1 @8:00 ET
    Texas Tech
    Middle Tennessee
    Sat, 9/10 on MW Network @8:00 ET
    Colorado State
  • Virginia
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPNU @8:00 ET
    Illinois
    Northern Colorado
    Sat, 9/10 on MW Network @8:00 ET
    Wyoming
    Alabama State
    Sat, 9/10 on Pac-12 Network @9:00 ET
    UCLA
    Incarnate Word
    Sat, 9/10 on MW Network @9:30 ET
    Nevada
  • Robert Morris
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN3 @10:00 ET
    Miami (OH)
    Holy Cross
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Buffalo
    Southeastern Louisiana
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN3 @10:00 ET
    Florida Atlantic
    Gardner-Webb
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Coastal Carolina
  • UAB
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Liberty
    Old Dominion
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    East Carolina
    Kansas
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    West Virginia
    Weber State
    Sat, 9/10 on MW Network @11:00 ET
    Utah State
  • Central Arkansas
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    (21) Ole Miss
    Northern Illinois
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Tulsa
    Western Carolina
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Georgia Tech
    Eastern Michigan
    Sat, 9/10 on NFL Network @11:00 ET
    Louisiana
  • Stephen F. Austin
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN3 @11:00 ET
    Louisiana Tech
    Alabama A&M
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN3 @11:00 ET
    Troy
    (20) Kentucky
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    Florida
    Alcorn State
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Tulane
  • Howard
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    South Florida
    Kent State
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    (9) Oklahoma
    Lamar
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    SMU
    Florida International
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Texas State
  • Syracuse
    Sat, 9/10 on CBS Sports Network @11:00 ET
    UConn
    UMass
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN+ @11:00 ET
    Toledo
    Texas Southern
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN3 @11:30 ET
    North Texas
    Arizona State
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    (12) Oklahoma State
  • Southern University
    Sat, 9/10 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    LSU
    McNeese State
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPN3 @11:30 ET
    Rice
    Georgia Southern
    Sat, 9/10 on Fox Sports 1 @11:30 ET
    Nebraska
    (14) USC
    Sat, 9/10 on ABC @11:30 ET
    Stanford
  • San Jose State
    Sat, 9/10 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    Auburn
    Idaho
    Sun, 9/11 on BTN @12:00 AM ET
    Indiana
    Nicholls State
    Sun, 9/11 on ESPN3 @12:00 AM ET
    Louisiana-Monroe
    Tarleton State
    Sun, 9/11 on ESPN+ @12:00 AM ET
    TCU
  • Boston College
    Sun, 9/11 on ACC Network @12:00 AM ET
    Virginia Tech
    Idaho State
    Sun, 9/11 on MW Network @12:00 AM ET
    San Diego State
    Hawai'i
    Sun, 9/11 on BTN @12:00 AM ET
    (8) Michigan
    Eastern Washington
    Sun, 9/11 on Pac-12 Network @12:30 AM ET
    (11) Oregon
  • New Mexico State
    Sun, 9/11 on ESPN+ @1:00 AM ET
    UTEP
    (10) Baylor
    Sun, 9/11 on ESPN @2:15 AM ET
    (25) BYU
    Oregon State
    Sun, 9/11 on CBS Sports Network @2:30 AM ET
    Fresno State
    Mississippi State
    Sun, 9/11 on Fox Sports 1 @3:00 AM ET
    Arizona
  • Florida State
    24
    Final
    LSU
    23
    (4) Clemson
    41
    Final
    Georgia Tech
    10
  • Louisville
    Fri, 9/9 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    UCF
    Boise State
    Sat, 9/10 on CBS Sports Network @1:00 AM ET
    New Mexico
    (22) Wake Forest
    Sat, 9/10 on SEC Network @4:00 ET
    Vanderbilt
    Arkansas State
    Sat, 9/10 on BTN @4:00 ET
    (2) Ohio State
Amarius Mims-Georgia football-UGA football
Georgia sophomore OT Amarius Mims (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)

Amarius Mims, Devin Willock and others give Kirby Smart a ‘rare’ offensive line challenge

@Kconnorriley
Posted

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more.

Georgia football offensive line faces ‘rare’ challenge with so much talent

Georgia spent just about all of the 2021 season trying to find its best five-man offensive line combination. It finally settled on Broderick Jones, Justin Shaffer, Jamaree Salyer, Sedrick Van Pran, Jamaree Salyer and Warren McClendon in the second quarter of the national championship. The Bulldogs rode that combination to a win over Alabama, salting the game away with touchdowns on their final two offensive drives.

Salyer and Shaffer are off in the NFL, forcing Georgia to have to find a new best five-man combination.

And that figures to be a much harder job for the Bulldogs and offensive line coach Stacy Searels this year. Georgia has more options to choose from than the Thanksgiving dinner menu.

“You’re constantly in search of the best five guys, right? It’s not on a marker where we say we’ve got the best five,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “It’s a continuum. It’s, like, what did they do today at practice? Because you’re only as good as your last practice. So how are they going to perform today, how are they going to do tomorrow, how are they going to do the next day, how do they do the next matchup, how do they do when things get tight and pressure grows, when things don’t go well.”

Related: Kirby Smart makes it clear, this Georgia football offense will hunt as Bulldogs demolish Oregon

Things went well for the Georgia offensive line against Oregon. Quarterback Stetson Bennett wasn’t sacked on the afternoon, the Bulldogs had five rushing touchdowns and rolled up 571 yards of offense.

For all the talk about how Georgia’s weapons looked on Saturday, the offensive line was just as deep and versatile.

“We gotta give thanks to the O line as well. You have to praise them as well,” Georgia wide receiver Kearis Jackson said. “Without the o-line pass protecting and run blocking, none of us would be successful on the perimeter or in the backfield. I just want to give a shout-out to the offensive line.”

Like the skill players, the Bulldogs also rotated liberally on the offensive line. Seven offensive linemen players had at least 25 snaps on Saturday. Sophomore Amairus Mims entered the game at right tackle on Georgia’s third drive of the game, a clear sign the Bulldogs want to include him in their game plan this season.

Mims entered the transfer portal this offseason but ended up returning to Georgia. His Hulk-like 6-foot-8 frame and athleticism is going to make it difficult to keep him off the field this season.

“Amarius did a good job in the game,” Smart said. “Played with some confidence. Those guys getting some experience, it’s critical so they’re ready to play when their opportunity comes every down. And I think early in the season, especially, those guys’ conditioning level, it helps to have three guys playing at those positions.”

Tate Ratledge shares his thoughts on Georgia football offensive line

When Mims enters the game, it also allows Georgia to move McClendon to left tackle and develop further depth behind Broderick Jones.

At guard, Georgia can also turn to Devin Willock and Warren Ericson, in the event they aren’t satisfied with the job Xavier Truss and Tate Ratledge are doing. The two bring a significant upgrade in size and strength compared to what Georgia had for most of last season with Shaffer and Warren Ericson at guard.

“I think it’s pretty rare for an offensive line to be able to rotate people and I think we have a really solid two-deep that can play,” Ratledge said.

Related: Tate Ratledge finds joy once again as he pushes to start for Georgia football offensive line

The one potential drawback to playing so many players this early in the season is that it doesn’t exactly allow your best group to gel.

Ratledge for example is used to repping with Mims and McClendon in practice and knows they have different tendencies. That puts a great burden on his plate when Georgia does make some tweaks during the game.

“I think it takes reps in practice. I’ve taken next to Mims, reps next to Warren and know how they’re going to play and do things differently,” Ratledge said. “Other than that I think it’s just trust.”

Going forward, Georgia likely won’t score touchdowns on its first seven drives to start the game. Things won’t be as easy as the Bulldogs made it seem against Oregon. Georgia’s longest run on Saturday was just 12 yards and the Bulldogs will surely look to rip off more explosive runs, as they did in the passing game.

Leave a Comment