Georgia football winners and losers following iconic win over Ohio State

AD Mitchell caught the final pass from Stetson Bennett, scoring on a 10-yard reception with 54 seconds remaining. Arian Smith led the way with 129 yards on three receptions. Dominick Blaylock and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint both had big receptions on third down to extend would-be touchdown drives.

So much has been made of Georgia’s tight ends this season and rightfully so. Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington are excellent. But when Washington left the game with an ankle injury, Georgia was going to need someone else to step up.

But Georgia’s wide receivers were difference-makers on Saturday when the Bulldogs absolutely needed them to be.

“They have a chip on their shoulder, and they want to make plays,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of the position. “They have a quarterback that can get them the ball. A lot of those guys have been able to come back. It’s really been my committee when you look at it. You see Arian, A.D., Ladd, all those guys making plays for us in the passing game. Marcus has made big plays.”

The Bulldogs also saw their top regular season wide receiver limited in Ladd McConkey, as he was slowed by a knee injury. He had two receptions for negative one yards, but Bennett found him for the two-point conversion that proved crucial in a 42-41 victory.

Kearis Jackson took over for McConkey as a punt return and filled in well there. He also caught a 35-yard pass to set up Mitchell’s touchdown.

We’ve heard for so long that this wide receiver room is capable of making a difference. We saw why that was the case on Saturday when the Bulldogs needed them the most.

