DawgNation Invasion on the Tennessee River
DawgNation Invasion on the Tennessee River will be the ultimate tailgate experience for DawgNation! Join us for a DawgNation Riverboat Cruise on the Tennessee River prior to the game. This 3-hour tailgate includes two hours of cruising on the river and one …
clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.

Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

ArticleArticle Latest Good Day, UGA
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
What Georgia football does and doesn’t miss out on by not playing Oklahoma …
ATHENS — Brock Bowers was looking forward to it. Kirby Smart said the cancellation of it was unfortunate.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart knows criticism of Carson Beck is nothing new when it comes to …
ATHENS — Carson Beck had to wait nearly four years to make his first career start at Georgia.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football winners and losers following Week 1 win over UT-Martin
Winner: UGA safeties
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
What changed with Carson Beck to at last becomes Georgia’s starting …
ATHENS — Sedrick Van Pran is entering his third season as a starter. He’s got more starts than anyone on the team, with Saturday being his 31st as a Bulldog.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Here is how Georgia football goes 7-5 in 2023
ATHENS — Kirby Smart made it clear he never said Georgia was going 7-5 last year.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Dillon Bell provides new insight on AD Mitchell transfer: ‘It was …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

What Georgia football does and doesn’t miss out on by not playing …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Jalen Carter’s NFL star rising, even as ESPN reveals he punched …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Elijah Griffin: Why the nation’s No. 2 overall junior prospect says …

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football podcast: 5 things UGA fans should love about win vs. …

Brandon Adams
Leave a Comment
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.