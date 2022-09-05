Georgia football winners and losers following Week 1 win over Oregon

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more.

We know defenses are going to have to make some difficult decisions when they play Georgia this season. Between Brock Bowers, Kenny McIntosh, AD Mitchell and Darnell Washington, you’ve already got plenty of talented players to cover or even double team.

But teams shouldn’t lose focus of Ladd McConkey and what he brings to the Georgia offense. Otherwise, they’ll end up looking a lot like Oregon did on Saturday.

