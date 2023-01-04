Oscar Delp to show what he’s learned if Darnell Washington can’t play in National Championship
Oscar Delp knew he had a bright future. He learned a lot from Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington this past season and contends that Todd Hartley is the best tight ends coach in the country.
With a full year in the Georgia program, he was excited about having a big offseason, putting himself in a position to where he can play a bigger role in the Georgia offense in the future.
“I knew what I was getting myself into,” Delp said last week at the Peach Bowl Media Days. “I’m so glad with my decision. I think I learned more than I would’ve at any other school.”
But the future appears to be now for the freshman tight end. Washington suffered an ankle injury in the team’s win over Ohio State in the first quarter, thrusting Delp into Georgia’s tight end-heavy offense.
Delp played a season-high 21 snaps for Georgia in the 42-41 win over Ohio State. He didn’t record a catch in the win and has five receptions for 61 yards on the season. His lone touchdown came against South Carolina.
But Washington is 6-foot-8 and runs at about 280 pounds. Even three years into the program, Hartley is still surprised by what Washington does sometimes.
“Darnell is getting treatment. He’s resting up. And hopefully he’ll be good to go,” quarterback Stetson Bennett said. “He’s an unbelievable talent. But if he can’t go, then we’ll just have other people step up. That’s the way it works here. And it’s about the team. We want to have him. We’d love to have him.
“He’s one of the game-changers we have. But if we don’t then we still have to go win a football game.”
Injuries are a part of the game, especially at this point in the season. Ohio State lost star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. for the fourth quarter of its loss to Georgia after a collision with Bullard. TCU’s Kendre Miller is questionable with a knee injury he suffered in the win over Michigan. He has 1,399 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns this season.
Washington isn’t the only banged-up Bulldog entering the national championship game. But given his unique frame and abilities, he’s easily the most irreplaceable.
When Warren McClendon couldn’t go against Ohio State, Georgia turned to Amarius Mims. The sophomore took first-team reps at right tackle throughout the season. Delp has seen nowhere near that amount of playing time. He didn’t see the field in the team’s SEC championship game win over LSU.
“We don’t make excuses around here and talk about injuries and these problems, but we’ve had our fair share,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “And nobody feels sorry for us and don’t want anybody to. But we have to get those guys ready to play at a higher level.”
If Washington isn’t able to go, he’ll be on the sidelines helping Delp the best he can. Georgia also has Brock Bowers, who caught four passes for 64 yards in the win over Ohio State.
Delp has been able to watch those two work all year long. He’ll get a chance to show what he learned in what will undoubtedly be the biggest game of his life to this point.
“Just from a mindset standpoint, those guys are wired differently,” Delp said of Bowers and Washington. “You get to see it on the practice field, they don’t take plays off, reps off. That’s definitely rubbed off on me.”
