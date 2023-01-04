Oscar Delp to show what he’s learned if Darnell Washington can’t play in National Championship

Oscar Delp knew he had a bright future. He learned a lot from Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington this past season and contends that Todd Hartley is the best tight ends coach in the country. With a full year in the Georgia program, he was excited about having a big offseason, putting himself in a position to where he can play a bigger role in the Georgia offense in the future. “I knew what I was getting myself into,” Delp said last week at the Peach Bowl Media Days. “I’m so glad with my decision. I think I learned more than I would’ve at any other school.”

But the future appears to be now for the freshman tight end. Washington suffered an ankle injury in the team's win over Ohio State in the first quarter, thrusting Delp into Georgia's tight end-heavy offense. Delp played a season-high 21 snaps for Georgia in the 42-41 win over Ohio State. He didn't record a catch in the win and has five receptions for 61 yards on the season. His lone touchdown came against South Carolina.