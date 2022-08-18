Usage of ‘receiving weapon’ Oscar Delp could say a lot about Georgia football offense

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Oscar Delp could be a key piece of the 2022 Georgia football offense Todd Monken knows the risks of running a truly tight end heavy offense. In his press conference, the Georgia offensive coordinator was asked about possibly running four tight end sets. “Well, if you run it too often, you get every wideout in the portal,” Monken said. “We do have great players at that position. You do have to utilize their skillset, but you also have to balance that because there is a cost to that.”

The freshman arrived in the spring and had a productive spring game as he caught seven passes for 91 yards. It’s worth pointing out that neither Bowers nor Washington practiced in the spring, as both were dealing with injuries. That in turn gave Delp a chance to soak up some valuable reps he otherwise may not have gotten. It also gave head coach Kirby Smart a chance to harp on the one area Delp clearly needed to work on. “We didn’t ask him to block and do some things, and those are things that he’s going to have to continue to work on to play in the SEC,” Smart said. “You’ve got to be able to do both. You can’t just be a receiving tight end.”

You don’t block, you don’t get the rock, things of that nature from Smart. And to an extent he has a point. If Bowers were only a threat as a pass-catching tight end, he doesn’t have the same impact he did last season. Teammate Broderick Jones referred to Bowers as a “full package” in context to his ability as a blocker. Delp is no slouch from a physical standpoint, given he’s actually bigger than Bowers. Playing for West Forsyth High School in Cumming, Ga., Delp was asked to do a lot more from a pass-catching standpoint than a run-blocking standpoint. The freshman is still yet to play his first game, as he took part in his first fall scrimmage this past Saturday. “Oscar, he’s been playing really hard,” Bowers said of the freshman. “He’s been learning the playbook really well. We’re all just supporting him. He’s getting a lot better day by day. It’s good to see.” Related: Mild-mannered Georgia tight end Brock Bowers takes Superman performances in stride