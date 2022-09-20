Georgia football aims to turn Oscar Delp into its next complete tight end

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football Oscar Delp tight end Brock Bowers and Stetson Bennett both lit when asked about it. No, it wasn’t one of their two touchdown connections nor was it the block thrown by Bennett to spring Bowers’ rushing touchdown. It was a 28-yard reception by freshman tight end Oscar Delp. The final touchdown of the afternoon was Delp’s first of his promising career.

Much had been about the Georgia tight end room in the offseason, with all the talent in the room. Bowers and Darnell Washington have each shown why that hype was warranted, whether it be Washington hurdling defenders or Bowers slicing through the Gamecocks on Saturday. Delp got his first chance to show what he could do against South Carolina. After flashing during Georgia’s spring game, Delp went without a catch in his first two games. Those lack of catches in blowouts though don’t demonstrate the strides Delp has been able to make for the Bulldogs. Georgia coach Kirby Smart often wants to make practice harder than the games. Delp seems to be reaping the benefits of that philosophy.

“He makes a lot of good catches in practice as well as you see on Saturday,” senior safety Christopher Smith said. “He just continues to work with the tight ends. He’s learned a ton of things from Brock and Darnell and coach Hartley. They pour a lot into him and you can see the improvement he’s made as the season has gone on.” Georgia did roll out a three-tight end set early on Saturday’s game, though it was in a goalline package and the Bulldogs elected to hand it off to Kendall Milton. The play led to a touchdown and Delp was on the field, but the Bulldogs have yet to pass out of that formation. If you’re looking for more progress from Delp, he very clearly has passed Arik Gilbert on the Georgia depth chart. Gilbert similarly had a strong spring game, as he and Delp took advantage of Bowers and Washington being out due to injury. As Delp surged in the later portions of fall camp, Gilbert seemed to slip. He did not travel to the South Carolina game this pst weekend and Smart told reporters this week that Gilbert is day-to-day as he works throughout the week. Gilbert’s absence puts a greater premium on Delp and his quest to be a complete tight end. The biggest gap right now between Delp and Bowers and Washington comes thanks to their ability to block.