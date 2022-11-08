Kirby Smart encouraged by youth at outside linebacker: ‘Guys are growing up and getting better’

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football outside linebacker room going through a youth movement ATHENS — When Robert Beal left Saturday’s game, it became a real hold-your-breath moment for outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe. The Bulldogs were already without senior leader Nolan Smith, with his season-ending injury occurring against Florida. It left the Bulldogs with just four healthy outside linebackers, as Darris Smith missed the game with a concussion as well.

Fortunately for Georgia, Beal simply had a stinger in his neck, an injury that is far less scary than it sounds. The injury is not expected to be serious, with Smart noting that Beal felt good when the Georgia coach spoke to reporters on Monday. Related: Georgia football injury report: Robert Beal ‘feels good’ after leaving with a stinger But the Beal injury showed just how thin Georgia is behind him at the moment and how much the Bulldogs need the sixth-year senior for the stretch run.

“I felt good about our guys stepping up,” Smart said. “We certainly need Robert to be healthy because otherwise, we’re going to be really thin at that position. But the other guys are growing and getting better.” Those other guys were primarily Chaz Chambliss and Marvin Jones Jr. against Tennessee. Chambliss was the biggest beneficiary of Smith’s injury, as he played a career-high 42 snaps on Saturday, even more than Beal. Related: Sidelined Nolan Smith still a vocal leader for Georgia defense

The sophomore finished with four tackles while teaming with Nazir Stackhouse for a tackle for loss. While Smart expressed optimism Beal would be able to play against Mississippi State, Chambliss would move into the starting spot if Beal could not play. Jones ended up playing 10 snaps on Saturday, also a career-best. The freshman saw most of his action late in the game and did not record any stats. But it was the first significant playing time for a player who figures to be a serious part of Georgia’s future at the outside linebacker position. Georgia beat out plenty of blue-bloods to land the 5-star edge rusher in the 2022 signing class. Beal and Smith will both be off in the NFL next season, giving Georgia a real chance to see what the future of the outside linebacker position looks like right now. “The best news is they got to practice going into it,” Smart said. “Because of the loss of reps and it kind of got dispersed out among those guys. So they were better prepared because they were one notch up. So they were a little more prepared for it. “Still didn’t play perfect. The key is keeping those guys healthy.” In a pinch, Georgia can also use freshman inside linebacker Jalon Walker as an edge rusher. The Bulldogs did so on Saturday and Walker was able to get to Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker. The problem was that when Hooker was being brought down, Walker pulled his facemask and turned a fourth down stop into a first down for the Volunteers.