Georgia football outside linebacker position starts youth movement in spring practice ATHENS — The Georgia outside linebacker position was already going to be one of the most watched positions this spring. Georgia had to replace its two most veteran pass rushers as Nolan Smith and Robert Beal are off to the NFL. Then MJ Sherman transferred to Nebraska in January. That left Georgia with just one true outside linebacker, Chaz Chambliss, who had gone through spring practice. The group, known as "The Wolfpack" dating back to Mark Richt's tenure, is made up of a bunch of pups at this point.

“It’s probably the youngest position on the roster,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “That’s a really young position. Chaz (Chambliss) is kind of like the old vet there now. We’ll see how it goes. Those young guys have looked good in workouts.” Behind Chambliss, there was a lot of interest in how sophomores Marvin Jones Jr. and Jalon Walker would develop. The latter also practices at inside linebacker but as injuries mounted late last season, Walker showed he had plenty of promise at outside linebacker. Jones arrived at Georgia as a 5-star prospect knowing big things would be expected of him starting in his sophomore season. But neither will participate this spring as both are dealing with shoulder injuries. It’s commonplace at Georgia for this to happen — Brock Bowers, Smael Mondon and Nakobe Dean are recent examples of players who have missed spring practice due to shoulder injuries — but the timing is far from ideal for Jones and Walker as they enter a pivotal stretch in their development.

Related: Kirby Smart updates Georgia football spring injury report, rules out Jalon Walker Both are expected back for fall camp. In their absence, outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe will dole out reps to sophomore Darris Smith and redshirt freshman CJ Madden. The Bulldogs also have 2023 signees Gabe Harris, Sam M’Pemba and Damon Wilson on the roster this spring. All three 2023 signees were top-100 overall players in this last recruiting class, with Wilson being the No. 20 overall prospect. Harris and M’Pemba were teammates at IMG Academy last season. Those five players all possess great athleticism and upside. They also have almost no game experience, with Smith’s role on the 2022 team largely being limited to special teams.