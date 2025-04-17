ATHENS — Spring practice is now in the books for the Georgia Bulldogs, as the team held G-Day this past Saturday.

The team practiced for just over two hours and gave Kirby Smart plenty to consider as the Bulldogs head into the summer months.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do in terms of offseason and getting ourselves where we need to be for next year, but a lot of the mid-years got valuable minutes,” Smart said. “I can remember when mid-years kind of went with the threes and fours, and now it seems like more of them are going with the twos. That’s just the way of college football right now.

“So excited about the work we’ve had and looking forward to progress we make into fall camp and into the next season.”

The next time Georgia steps inside Sanford Stadium with fans in the stands, it will do so for the season-opening game against Marshall on Aug. 30.

While there is still a long way to go between now and the first game of the 2025 season, Smart knows more about his team following the conclusion of spring practice.

The defense had a strong start to the afternoon, limiting the Georgia offense to just one touchdown in the first half.

The showing is even more impressive when you consider Georgia was without at least three starters in Christen Miller, Gabe Harris and Daylen Everette. All three are expected back for the start of fall camp.

Below is our look at where things stand on the depth chart coming out of spring practice.

Georgia football depth chart, projected starters

Defensive tackle

Christen Miller (Jr.) Jordan Hall (R-Soph.), Xzavier McLeod (R-Soph.), Elijah Griffin (Fr.) Nasir Johnson (R-Fr.), Jordan Thomas (R-Fr.)

Nose tackle

Jordan Hall, Xzavier McLeod Nnamdi Ogboko (R-Fr.)

Defensive end

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye (R-Fr.) Justin Greene (R-Fr.) Jayden-Jamal Hanne (R-Fr.)

Analysis: Smart acknowledged how young this group is following G-Day. Not having Miller, Georgia’s most veteran player at the position, will do that. He should be good to go at the start of fall practice after labrum surgery.

Hall, McLeod and Jonah-Ajoyne all made plays in the spring game, while Griffin validated a lot of the immediate hype surrounding the 5-star freshman.

This group has a very high ceiling. The question with the defensive line room is if it will be able to get there by the time Georgia enters the thick of SEC play.

Outside linebacker:

Gabe Harris (Jr.) Quintavius Johnson (Soph.) Kris Jones (R-Fr.) Isaiah Gibson (Fr.), Chase Linton (Fr.), Darren Ikinnagbon (Fr.)

Analysis: Like Miller, Harris is the elder statesman of the outside linebacker room and missed spring practice as he recovered from labrum surgery. Harris could slide down to defensive end in certain looks, but given the state of this room, he’s the top option at outside linebacker.

Johnson got significant work with the first team defense, something he very much needed. He did leave the spring game with an ankle injury, but it is not expected to sideline him long-term.

Jones made the move from inside linebacker to outside linebacker during spring practice. Given how crowded the outside linebacker room is, it might help give him a path to playing time.

Gibson, Linton and Ikkinnagbon all have high ceilings but they were never going to come in and be fully-formed products to start their college careers.

Because of the inexperience at this spot, outside linebacker is Georgia’s top priority in the spring transfer portal. A veteran could greatly help this group.

Inside linebacker:

Mac:

CJ Allen (Jr.) Justin Williams (Soph.) AJ Kruah (Fr.)

Money:

Raylen Wilson (Jr.) Chris Cole (Soph.) Zayden Walker (Fr.)

Analysis: Coming out of G-Day, this might be Georgia’s best position group.

Allen and Wilson provide veteran leadership to the group, while still having room to grow.

Williams may have been the best player in uniform, while Cole looks to build off an All-Freshman season. He might have more raw potential than any on the 2025 Georgia team.

Glenn Schumann’s inside linebacker room is in the sweet spot of possessing quality depth while still having the upside to improve. This group could be scary good for Georgia in 2025.

Cornerback:

Right cornerback:

Daylen Everette (Sr.) Dominick Kelly (Fr.) Ondre Evans (R-Fr.)

Left cornerback:

Daniel Harris (Jr.) Ellis Robinson (R-Fr.), DeMello Jones (R-Fr.) Jontae Gilbert (Fr.)

Analysis: Everette was limited this spring as he recovered from hernia surgery. But it was his fourth spring practice with the team and he is one of the most experienced players.

As for the other cornerback spot, not much changed during spring practice. Harris, Robinson and Jones all had their moments, impressing the coaching staff. It was likely always the case, but the position battle continues into the fall.

Kelly was a pleasant surprise in the spring game, coming down with an interception and forcing a pass breakup. While he may not factor into Georgia’s immediate plans at cornerback, it’s encouraging for the future of the program.

Free Safety:

KJ Bolden (Soph.) Chris Peal (R-Soph.) Jaylan Morgan (Fr.)

Strong Safety:

JaCorey Thomas (Sr.) Zion Branch (Jr.) Todd Robinson (Fr.), Reseasn Dinkins (Fr.)

Star:

Joenel Aguero (Jr.) Adrian Maddox (Sr.) Kyron Jones (R-Soph.) Jaden Harris (Jr.)

Analysis: Bolden is a lock to start at safety for Georgia as he enters his second year in the program.

Despite the addition of newcomers in Branch, Maddox and Harris, it appears as though veterans Thomas and Aguero have the inside track to starting. Branch and Maddox both flashed during G-Day, so expect them to continue to push for major playing time as they get more acclimated to the Georgia system.

Punter:

Brett Thorson (Sr.) Drew Miller (R-Fr.)

Kicker:

Peyton Woodring (Jr.) Liam Badger (Sr.)

Snapper:

Beau Gardner (Sr.) Will Snellings (R-Soph.)

Analysis: Miller becomes much more important in the event that Thorson isn’t 100 percent ready to go by the start of the season. The redshirt freshman, who started in the Notre Dame game, had an impressive 64-yard punt on G-Day.

Woodring is one of the best kickers in the country and converted both of his field goal attempts on G-Day.