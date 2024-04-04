clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

Kirby Smart makes it clear why Georgia can ‘be great on offense’ in 2024
ATHENS — Amarius Mims is expected to be a first-round draft pick in this month’s NFL draft. Sedrick Van Pran-Granger has been lauded as one of the best leaders in program …
Connor Riley
Development of Joseph Jonah-Ajonye takes on added importance following …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart wants to keep expectations in check for freshman defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye.
Connor Riley
Where things stand with the Georgia football cornerback position battle …
ATHENS — As the Bulldogs wrap practice on Thursday, the team will be more than halfway done with spring practice.
Connor Riley
Georgia football offensive line hoping to strengthen defensive line with …
ATHENS — Like so many Georgia offensive linemen who have cycled through the program in recent years, Jared Wilson has a Jordan Davis story.
Connor Riley
Justus Terry flip to USC only further validates Kirby Smart’s stance on …
ATHENS — After a day like Sunday on the recruiting trail, you can understand why Kirby Smart vented about the frustrations he has when it comes to recruiting, NIL and …
Connor Riley
Georgia football encouraged by Gunner Stockton and his improvements …

Connor Riley
Georgia football podcast: CBS touts KJ Bolden as ‘freshman to watch’ …

Brandon Adams
Kirby Smart impressed by improved connection between Dominic Lovett …

Connor Riley
Kirby Smart offers honest assessment of his team following first …

Connor Riley
Top 50 overall prospect Bryce Davis on the ‘Dawgs: ‘There is just …

Jeff Sentell
