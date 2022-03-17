Kirby Smart reveals ‘the biggest challenge’ with Gerogia quarterbacks this spring

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football quarterback position spring practice ATHENS — As always seems to be the case at Georgia, there’s a level of curiosity surrounding Kirby Smart and his quarterback position. Usually, the discourse around the position ramps up in season, but even during spring practice, Smart was answering questions about his expectations for the position. On Tuesday Smart did have to wait a little longer than usual to speak about the position. While questions about JT Daniels and Stetson Bennett were rampant last season, Smart went nearly 15 minutes before speaking about his quarterback position this spring.

Normally during spring practice, the emphasis is on development as Smart underlines. Without having to focus on a specific opponent, you can rotate players more frequently and get them the extra practice reps that aren’t normally available. But there’s one problem when it comes to getting equal reps for Bennett, Beck, Vandagriff and Stockton. It’s got nothing to do with the quarterback room and much more to do with a seemingly recurring problem for the Bulldogs. Injuries are once again an issue for Georgia’s pass catchers this spring.

CJ Smith and Arian Smith will both be limited this spring by injuries that ended their respective seasons last year. Add in the departures of George Pickens, Jermaine Burton Jaylen Johnson and Justin Robinson, and the Bulldogs are in an even worse spot from a depth standpoint than they were last season. Related: Georgia stars sidelined for spring, Kirby Smart taking injuries in stride Georgia also has injuries at the tight end position, with Darnell Washington and Brock Bowers both being out for spring practice. That has led to Arik Gilbert taking reps at tight end. The injury situation has gotten so bad that it’s actually impacting the development of the Georgia quarterbacks. “The biggest challenge for us for the spring is to get reps and develop, because we don’t have the depth at the skill positions, receiver and defensive back and even tight end, to be able to do some of the things we liked to practice-wise,” Smart said. Georgia is expected to get all of those players back healthy for fall practice, but that does little for the continued development of the Georgia quarterback position. All four players need reps, even if it’s with inexperienced wide receivers, such as freshman De’Nylon Morrissette.