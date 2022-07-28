Georgia football in-state recruiting isn’t struggling, it’s reverting back to its pre-pandemic ways

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football in-state recruiting 2023 recruiting cycle Under head coach Kirby Smart, Georgia has become one of the best-recruiting programs on a consistent basis. But that has not always been because the Bulldogs have simply relied on the talent in the state of Georgia. That certainly will have to be the case once again in the 2023 recruiting cycle, following the recent commitments of Caleb Downs and Justice Haynes. The two players were both major targets at positions of need for Georgia. Downs was the No. 1 safety in the country, while Haynes rates as the No. 3 running back. They are also the No. 1 and No. 2 players in the state of Georgia for this class.

And despite both playing their high school football in the Atlanta area, the two blue-chip prospects will be playing their college football at Alabama. With those two players now committed, 13 of the top 15 prospects from the state are committed. Only three of them are pledged to Georgia, with No. 6 Bo Hughley, No. 9 CJ Allen and No. 10 Gabe Harris being the commits. Of those three, Hughley is the only one to rank in the top 100 overall prospects.

Naturally, this has led to some worry amongst the Georgia fan base about how the Bulldogs are recruiting in this cycle. The top two players spurning Georgia for Alabama stings no doubt. The Crimson Tide hold commitments from three of the top four players in the state of Georgia in this cycle. The other is heading to Clemson. Georgia coach Kirby Smart spoke recently with Josh Pate of 247Sports about his philosophy of recruiting in the state of Georgia. Unsurprisingly, Smart reiterated he would love to lock down the state of Georgia. “Take care of home. If I could do things in the state and not have to leave, I would certainly do that,” Smart said.

Georgia though is still recruiting very well to this point in the cycle. The Bulldogs hold 18 commitments and the No. 3 overall class at this point in time. While Georgia doesn’t have a running back to offset the loss of Haynes, the Bulldogs did land the No. 3 safety in Joenel Aguero on Saturday. It also is not as talent-rich — at least based on recruiting rankings — as the state has been in past cycles. On average, the state of Georgia produced 11.8 top-100 recruits over the previous five recruiting cycles. As of right now, only six prospects cross that mark in the 247Sports composite rankings. That is why Smart knows he must recruit nationally. Consider that the four players who scored touchdowns in the national championship game for Georgia came from North Carolina, Texas, California and Washington. “But the state doesn’t necessarily provide what you need,” Smart said. “So when you go to the grocery store, you got to know what you need. You’re going to buy this, this or this. Well I might need an offensive tackle and it might be a down year at offensive tackle in our state. So I gotta go outside.” For example, it’s very obvious Georgia has a need at wide receiver in this recruiting cycle. It’s why Georgia went out and got Bryan McClendon as the program’s replacement for Cortez Hankton. It is not a strong year in-state at the wide receiver position in Georgia, as there is only one wide receiver prospect in the cycle currently rated as a blue-chip recruit.