Thursday a pivotal recruiting day for Georgia football after summer lull
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more.
Thursday set to see two major Georgia targets decide
Since the return of visits was began on June 1, it has not been a great recruiting stretch for the Bulldogs.
Georgia first saw their top two commitments in 5-star defensive tackle Bear Alexander and then 5-star athlete Deyon Bouie back off their commitments following a visit to Texas A&M.
The Bulldogs have also seen a number of top recruiting targets decide to play elsewhere. Among those include 4-star wide receiver Kojo Antwi (Ohio State), 5-star edge rusher Jeremiah Alexander (Alabama), 4-star offensive tackle Tyler Booker and 4-star athlete Keon Sabb (Clemson).
Georgia had the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the country on June 1. As of this writing, Bulldogs have slipped to No. 10. Georgia’s lone commitment in that span is 4-star defensive back JaCorey Thomas.
Thursday represents another fork in the road moment for Georgia as it tries to bring in another elite recruiting class. The No. 4 running back in the 2022 class Branson Robinson is set to announce his decision at 3 p.m. ET.
Robinson hails from Madison, Miss., and rates as the No. 46 overall player in the country for the 2022 recruiting cycle. He’s Georgia’s top target at the position and the Bulldogs hope to be able to pair him with 4-star commitment Jordan James.
Georgia joins Alabama and Tennessee as the finalists for the top prospect in the state of Mississippi. Landing Robinson would go a long way in addressing some of the concerns that come after Georgia signed just one top-100 skill player in the 2021 recruiting cycle in tight end Brock Bowers.
A major Georgia defensive target is also set to announce his commitment as well in Dani Dennis-Sutton. He will announce at 5 p.m. ET.
The mini-lull in recruiting perhaps speaks to the weight this coming season has for Georgia. Recruits want to see that Georgia belongs in the same tier as Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State and not in the tier of one-off playoff teams like Michigan State, Washington and Florida State.
This lull is likely an extension of what we saw in the 2021 recruiting cycle, where Georgia relied much more on in-state talent than the national level. The Bulldogs signed the No. 4 class in the cycle, making it the first time since 2016 that Georgia didn’t land a top-three recruiting class.
The 2022 recruiting cycle is still a long way from being complete. There is still plenty of time for flips, late surges and big commitments. Georgia is well-positioned with some of its top targets such as 5-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen, 4-star tight end Oscar Delp and others.
If Georgia were able to land both Robinson and Dennis-Sutton, it would vault them up to the No. 5 ranked class. Landing just one of them would put them in sixth place, with only 12 commitments. All but one of Georgia’s current commits is either a 4-or 5-star commitment. Even with how things have gone over the last two months, it still has the makings of a strong recruiting class.
The addition of Robinson would help replace a backfield that is likely to see Zamir White and James Cook depart after their fourth seasons at Georgia. Dennis-Sutton has the positional versatility to play as either a defensive end or outside linebacker in Georgia’s defensive system.
Thursday is likely to bring at least some form of good news on the recruiting front. Bringing in both Robinson and Dennis-Sutton would likely go a long way to quelling the “What’s wrong with Georgia recruiting” narrative that has cropped up in recent weeks.