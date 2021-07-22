Thursday a pivotal recruiting day for Georgia football after summer lull

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Thursday set to see two major Georgia targets decide Since the return of visits was began on June 1, it has not been a great recruiting stretch for the Bulldogs. Georgia first saw their top two commitments in 5-star defensive tackle Bear Alexander and then 5-star athlete Deyon Bouie back off their commitments following a visit to Texas A&M.

The Bulldogs have also seen a number of top recruiting targets decide to play elsewhere. Among those include 4-star wide receiver Kojo Antwi (Ohio State), 5-star edge rusher Jeremiah Alexander (Alabama), 4-star offensive tackle Tyler Booker and 4-star athlete Keon Sabb (Clemson). Georgia had the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the country on June 1. As of this writing, Bulldogs have slipped to No. 10. Georgia’s lone commitment in that span is 4-star defensive back JaCorey Thomas. Thursday represents another fork in the road moment for Georgia as it tries to bring in another elite recruiting class. The No. 4 running back in the 2022 class Branson Robinson is set to announce his decision at 3 p.m. ET.

Robinson hails from Madison, Miss., and rates as the No. 46 overall player in the country for the 2022 recruiting cycle. He’s Georgia’s top target at the position and the Bulldogs hope to be able to pair him with 4-star commitment Jordan James. Georgia joins Alabama and Tennessee as the finalists for the top prospect in the state of Mississippi. Landing Robinson would go a long way in addressing some of the concerns that come after Georgia signed just one top-100 skill player in the 2021 recruiting cycle in tight end Brock Bowers. A major Georgia defensive target is also set to announce his commitment as well in Dani Dennis-Sutton. He will announce at 5 p.m. ET.