Transfer portal, NIL and ‘The hard part’: How Georgia football juggles challenges of modern recruiting

There's a scene in the 2015 film The Big Short that best sums up the modern state of college football. Ryan Gosling's character is set to make a pitch to an investment firm. As he begins to explain why they should buy credit default-swaps, Gosling's character asks the room if they can smell something. Gosling's assistant responds with opportunity. An annoyed Gosling counters with "No, money. I smell money."

It’s safe to say modern recruits can smell money with the rise of NIL. Parents and players are asking, ‘who can get me my money now?’ Certain schools seemed to be traveling comfortably in those conversations. And that elicits a certain disgust from Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.

“A sell, at least for what I’m finding in recruiting, is it used to be you sold championships, you sold facilities, maybe development,” Smart said. It was a primary sell. Now, development has taken a step back, which it shouldn’t, and facilities, academics, what we can do for you in terms of life after football - those things have taken a backburner to NIL for a lot of people.” Georgia still found a way to sign a successful signing class. The Bulldogs 29 signees in the 2022 recruiting cycle ranked No. 3 in the country. Of the top-100 overall prospects in the cycle, 11 of them will play for the Bulldogs. So what is Georgia looking for to prevent against transfer portal or chasing dollars via NIL? How has Smart had to adapt in running his program given the recent changes in the sport?

It starts by identifying core values and determining which players fit those. It can be a tricky needle to thread, balancing fit with talent. So much so that Smart admits you might end up passing on a more talented player for a superior fit. "You have to look at your roster and say, 'we need great players right? But we need enough core players that believe in the value of the organization to out weight any blinking lights," Smart said. "Sometimes a blinking light might be a talented player that doesn't completely all the way buy-in but you have to have enough core players so that the voice doesn't get heard." Georgia has seen eight players transfer from the team since the end of the regular season. With the allure of playing time or being closer to home, that is going to be a consistent part of the college football cycle. Georgia and Alabama will be no stranger to seeing plenty of its players leave to play elsewhere. Think back to earlier classes at Smart signed at Georgia. The 2018 class saw three of the seven 5-star signees transfer elsewhere. Cade Mays was one of those, who returned home to Knoxville, Tenn. to play for the Volunteers. "Throughout my collegiate career, as turbulent as it has been, I have no regrets," Mays said. "I went to Georgia for two years, made great friends, great relationships, learned a lot of good things, got the chance to play with my little brother, and I wouldn't trade that for anything."