Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis could help improve Georgia football red zone touchdown woes

Georgia had just failed to convert on a third down in the red zone. It meant another field goal for the Bulldogs, something that has been far too common for Georgia this season. The Bulldogs rank 81st in the country in red zone touchdown percentage. Only 57 percent of Georgia’s 42 trips into the red zone have ended in touchdowns this season. Georgia’s 13 red zone field goals rank fourth in the country. It’s one of the few things Georgia clearly does not do at an elite level. Among teams ranked in the top 10 of the first College Football Playoff rankings, only Michigan had a lower touchdown percentage rate in the red zone. Playoff hopefuls Oklahoma, Alabama and Oregon all rank in the top-10 in the country in that stat. Smart calmly answered how Georgia could go about rectifying the issue when asked on Monday.

"Converting third downs, scoring from further out, being able to run the ball better," Smart said. "If you had to pick one thing it would be execution, so you could say that one guy kept us from doing this, whether it was a penalty, a mental error, a decision by the quarterback." Despite the red zone issues, Georgia has had little trouble scoring points this season. The Bulldogs rank 14th in the country in points per game this season, scoring 38.4 points per game this season. The Bulldogs also displayed some explosiveness in their passing game on Saturday that could help open things up for the offense. A healthy Jermaine Burton and Arian Smith make things easy for the entire offense.