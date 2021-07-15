Returning production numbers provide optimism about Georgia football in 2021

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football in a good spot with returning production The beginning of January was very good for the Georgia program. In the span of a few days, the Bulldogs learned they would bring back quarterback JT Daniels, running backs Zamir White and James Cook, offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer and outside linebacker Adam Anderson, among others. Those players are why such optimism exists for the Bulldogs entering the 2021 season. Their returns help bring Georgia’s returning production up 65 percent, good for 110th in the country. On the surface, that would seem to indicate Georgia is one of the more inexperienced teams in college football this season. Based on the numbers tabulated by ESPN’s Bill Connelly, that would be correct.

To better put Connelly’s numbers in context, don’t look so much at every team but rather the ones Georgia will see on its schedule. Among SEC East teams, the Bulldogs rank third in returning production. Only Vanderbilt (80 percent) and Missouri (71 percent) rank higher amongst SEC East foes. Georgia does draw Auburn (75 percent) and Arkansas (76 percent) from the SEC West. But it doesn’t face the SEC team with the most returning production in Ole Miss (86 percent) nor a talented LSU team (74 percent). Florida sits at 57 percent, which does help explain why so many seem to be higher on Georgia this season even after last season’s 44-28 defeat.

With Georgia though, winning the SEC East does not a successful season make. The Bulldogs’ goals are much greater. To accomplish those, they will have to beat some of the other elite teams in the nation, such as Clemson, Oklahoma and Alabama. Georgia also measures up well when compared to those teams as well. Clemson, who Georgia opens the season against, comes in at 68 percent. That’s actually the highest ranking of a team that made last season’s College Football Playoff. Alabama is ranked No. 123 at 56 percent, Notre Dame is No. 124 with 55 percent and Ohio State comes in at No. 125 with 51 percent of its production returning. Of those trying to break through to the elite tier in college football, Oklahoma does seem to be well-positioned to make some noise this season. The Sooners bring back 76 percent of their production, with quarterback Spencer Rattler being a major reason for optimism. Like Georgia, Oklahoma has also used the transfer portal to address some of the needs it did have. The Sooners pulled in three players from Tennessee, including running back Eric Gray. The Bulldogs brought in defensive backs Tykee Smith and Derion Kendrick to help re-tool Georgia’s secondary. Their production at West Virginia and Clemson respectively does not factor into where Georgia ranks.