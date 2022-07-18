How Justice Haynes decision reshapes outlook for Georgia football running back room

That is what makes the announcement made by Justice Haynes on Sunday all the more stunning. His decision to spurn Georgia — his dad’s alma mater — for Alabama sent shockwaves throughout the recruiting landscape.

It’s rare to see a real surprise on the recruiting front these days. With so many reporters and a lust for knowledge, it’s hard for a commitment to truly stun those who follow recruiting closely.

Haynes’ commitment also paints an even bleaker picture when it comes to in-state recruiting for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Of the current top-10 prospects from the state of Georgia, only one of them is committed to the Bulldogs. That would be Bo Hughley, the 4-star offensive tackle.

Seven of the top-10 are committed to this point, with Alabama holding commitments from two of the six top-100 overall prospects in Haynes and Lonergan. Both Georgia and Alabama are heavily recruiting 5-star safety Caleb Downs, the top player in the state at the moment and one of the best players in the class regardless of position. Downs seemed to be trending towards Alabama even before the decision of Haynes, someone he is close with and took multiple official visits with during the recruiting process.

This isn’t the first time Georgia has dealt with an issue like this, where the Bulldogs seemingly miss out on a top player from the state of Georgia. Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs have had no issue in the past overcoming some of those instances. Owen Pappoe, a 5-star linebacker from Grayson, Ga., committed to Auburn in the 2019 recruiting cycle. Georgia ended up with Nakobe Dean. That same cycle saw 5-star wide receiver Jadon Haselwood sign with Oklahoma. Georgia went out and got George Pickens. Both of those recruitments worked out for the Bulldogs.

Sometimes though that ends up with Alabama landing Will Anderson or Myles Murphy signing with Clemson. The state of Georgia produces too many good players for the Bulldogs to get them all.

The 2021 and 2022 recruiting cycles saw Georgia lean more on in-state recruiting than the national approach it took in 2019 and 2020. At this point in the recruiting cycle, it looks like Georgia is once again casting the widest net possible when it comes to recruiting. Of the 14 commitments in the 2023 Georgia class at the moment, only five of them come from Georgia. And out-of-state targets Jamaal Jarrett and Joenel Aguero will both make their announcements this coming week for Georgia.