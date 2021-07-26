Potential Texas, Oklahoma additions could greatly impact future Georgia schedule

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football schedule on the verge of changing thanks to Texas, Oklahoma Georgia will be seeing Texas and Oklahoma one way or another over the next 10 seasons. The Bulldogs have a home-and-home with both programs, with Georgia taking on Oklahoma in 2023 and 2031, before taking on the Longhorns in 2028 and 2029. Of course, Georgia might see the two sides much sooner and more frequently should the two programs push through their exits from the Big 12, as is expected to be the case on Monday.

It is well known by now both programs are looking to leave for the richer pastures of the SEC. In doing so, the SEC will further cement itself as the top football conference in the country, while likely kicking off another round of expansion as other conferences aim to keep pace. Related: Texas, Oklahoma SEC expansion: Georgia football makes initial winners & losers list For the SEC, the move will impact just about all areas of the sport. What does it mean for College Football Playoff and its possible expansion? Does this make the new television contract with ESPN even more lucrative?

But the biggest and most tangible impact of the addition of Texas and Oklahoma will be on league scheduling. Adding Texas and Oklahoma moves the league to 16 teams. It would present the SEC with a chance to overhaul its current scheduling system, which doesn’t seem to satisfy everyone. SEC teams play six games against division foes, one game against a permanent cross-division team and then a rotation of the other six cross-division teams.