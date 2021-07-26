Potential Texas, Oklahoma additions could greatly impact future Georgia schedule
Georgia football schedule on the verge of changing thanks to Texas, Oklahoma
Georgia will be seeing Texas and Oklahoma one way or another over the next 10 seasons. The Bulldogs have a home-and-home with both programs, with Georgia taking on Oklahoma in 2023 and 2031, before taking on the Longhorns in 2028 and 2029.
Of course, Georgia might see the two sides much sooner and more frequently should the two programs push through their exits from the Big 12, as is expected to be the case on Monday.
It is well known by now both programs are looking to leave for the richer pastures of the SEC. In doing so, the SEC will further cement itself as the top football conference in the country, while likely kicking off another round of expansion as other conferences aim to keep pace.
For the SEC, the move will impact just about all areas of the sport. What does it mean for College Football Playoff and its possible expansion? Does this make the new television contract with ESPN even more lucrative?
But the biggest and most tangible impact of the addition of Texas and Oklahoma will be on league scheduling.
Adding Texas and Oklahoma moves the league to 16 teams. It would present the SEC with a chance to overhaul its current scheduling system, which doesn’t seem to satisfy everyone.
SEC teams play six games against division foes, one game against a permanent cross-division team and then a rotation of the other six cross-division teams.
Adding Texas and Oklahoma would presumably put them in the SEC West. A possible domino would be to slide Auburn and Alabama into the East to offset the added teams in that division. Then to balance out the divisions, Missouri could move to the SEC West, as they would be a better geographical fit.
That would put both divisions with eight teams each. Adding Alabama and Auburn also helps alleviate some, yet not, all concerns about the cross-divisional opponents. Alabama-Tennessee and Auburn-Georgia are two of the three big cross-divisional games.
The other one is between LSU and Florida. But based on what Dan Mullen said at SEC media days, Florida might not be too upset to see that game no longer be played annually.
“I’d love us to maybe do away with the permanent crossover team so you get these type of games more often,” Mullen said at SEC media days. “I think for the players, for the fan bases, I really think it’s exciting to see some more of maybe mixing up the teams from the west and playing two different teams each year instead of a permanent crossover.”
From there, a decision would have to be made on whether or not to go to a nine-game conference schedule. The Big Ten, PAC-12 and what was the Big 12 all play nine-game conference schedules. Only the SEC and the ACC currently play eight conference games.