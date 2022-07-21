Standout freshmen, Arik Gilbert updates and other key Georgia football takeaways from SEC media days

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Key Georgia football takeaways from SEC media days We know, it’s early. Some of the 2022 Georgia football signees haven’t even put on their pads yet. Still, a few members of the team have already impressed in their brief time at Georgia. Take Mykel Williams. The defensive end was Georgia’s highest-rated signee in the class, as he arrives as the No. 4 overall player in the 2022 recruiting cycle. He went through spring practice, making a few plays during the G-Day scrimmage.

Yet there was his head coach, Kirby Smart, expressing optimism about what he might be able to bring to the Georgia team this season. “The number one thing that stands out about him is his work ethic. You never hear anything about him academically,” Smart said. “I look out my window, and I see him out there doing extra after every practice. “I left work the other day on a Sunday, and he’s out there hitting a sled on Sunday. When you have a freshman that’s out there on Sunday on his own, on turf, 115 degrees out there, he’s out there striking a sled, something special.”

Joining Williams on the defense is 5-star edge rusher Marvin Jones Jr. He earned strong praise from Nolan Smith, who knows a thing or two about what Jones is stepping into. Smith was a 5-star prospect in the 2019 class. Similar to Williams, Jones has received early praise for his work ethic. As well as his ability as a fisher, as Smith and Jones have gone on a few fishing trips around the Athens area.